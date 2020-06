Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 13 June 2020 20:41 Hits: 5

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the next coronavirus relief package couldĀ provide funding up to $2 trillion as Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill debate what should be included in the next round of legislation.Navarro said...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502612-navarro-floats-2t-price-tag-for-next-coronavirus-relief-bill