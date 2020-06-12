Individual health insurance market regulation and concentration: Let the big dogs eat more?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 20:06 Hits: 11

Once upon a time, President Obama made the following promise during a September 2009 address to a joint session of Congress:

“Now, if you’re one of the tens of millions of Americans who don’t currently have health insurance, the second part of this plan will finally offer you quality, affordable choices. … We’ll do this by creating a new insurance exchange — a marketplace where individuals and small businesses will be able to shop for health insurance at competitive prices. Insurance companies will have an incentive to participate in this exchange because it lets them compete for millions of new customers.”

Well, there always are many health care plans and promises in Washington. Those once-promised small business exchange plans never really got off the ground. Nor did multi-state insurance plan offers. Most co-op plans soon crashed and burned in insolvency. The list of Affordable Care Act (ACA) detours, delays, and derailments goes on. But eventually, some of the more persistent ACA hopes and dreams produced more measurable performance results.

Just out yesterday is a review of the individual insurance market over the last five years, courtesy of Mark Farrah Associates, which does a consistently superb job in aggregating and analyzing health plan data, including in this case from annual financial filings with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The latest takeaways are that the six leading health insurers by market share increased their percentage from about 30 percent market share in 2015 (one year after the ACA’s insurance exchanges were launched) to just over 50 percent in 2019. Over the same period, overall individual insurance market enrollment (not just in the ACA exchanges) declined by 4.3 million — from 16.7 million to 12.4 million. All the other individual market insurers, besides the Big Six, lost 4.95 million enrollees over this five-year span.

Let’s check our economics and antitrust textbooks:

Increased Market Concentration + Reduced Product + Improved Profitability (not reported in the Farrah data summary) in recent years, may = Less Competition and Choice!

Half a century ago, George Stigler’s Theory of Economic Regulation developed many of the basic insights into how many forms of government regulation tend to favor larger incumbent firms in more highly regulated industries. If the firms don’t capture the regulators, they at least get increasingly comfortable being “captives.”

Of course, ACA defenders might counter that health care is simply different from other industries. And perhaps a lot of other subsequent factors intervened, including unrelenting political opposition to Obamacare as originally designed and subsequently implemented, a larger role for Medicaid coverage, and a weaker individual mandate. They may also claim that the quality of ACA individual market coverage is much higher than before, that delayed success is just around the corner, or that subsidies need to be even more generous.

Via Twenty20

Nevertheless, it might be worthwhile to acknowledge at least the presence of measurable tradeoffs in trying to retrofit the pre-ACA individual market into a newer shrunk individual market. The Trump administration’s counter — revival of short-term limited duration insurance plan alternatives — offered cheaper coverage with less comprehensive benefits and fewer protections against risk rating, but it still produced no net pickup in pre-COVID-19 overall individual insurance numbers. Each in their own way proved that it didn’t taste so great and was less filling (the former in enrollment numbers, the latter in regulatory protection).

Moreover, parallel evidence from the Medigap market suggests the counterproductive, even if unintended, effects of regulatory overkill in health insurance standardization and risk reclassification protection. Amy Finkelstein (2004) found that Medigap minimum coverage standards were welfare-reducing in the economic sense — they were associated with a 25 percent decrease in the proportion of the population with coverage in the affected market, as well as reduced coverage of non-mandated benefits among the insured. More recent work by Vilsa Curto (2017) suggests that simply adopting initial open enrollment rules with annual guaranteed renewal thereafter may be a viable alternative to the shortcomings of the broader price discrimination prohibition rule for ACA exchange coverage. The latter is more likely to reduce insurance take-up and increase insurance premiums for late comers.

Hence, in this year of only partly muted celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act’s passage, let’s remember to follow more of the evidence as it arrives. What you see now, not what you once heard, is what you get.

The post Individual health insurance market regulation and concentration: Let the big dogs eat more? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/health-care/individual-health-insurance-market-regulation-and-concentration-let-the-big-dogs-eat-more/