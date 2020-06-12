China’s lurch deeper into socialism

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 20:42 Hits: 10

One favorite part of my recent podcast chat with Matt Ridley, author of “How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom,” is his skepticism about whether China has discovered an economic model that can successfully compete with America’s over the long run. Can Beijing’s central planners beat the free enterprise system?

It was a subject that also came up in my 2016 conversation with Weifeng Zhong, now of the Mercatus Center at George Mason University and then a research fellow here at AEI. (Zhong holds a degree from China’s Shantou University, MEcon and MPhil degrees in economics from the University of Hong Kong, and MSc and a PhD from Northwestern University.) This from our talk:

Pethokoukis: You recently wrote, “After almost four decades of economic reform, the legacy of a command economy is still looming large in China.” And you’ve also written about, “China’s troubling lurch back into socialism.” Where is China as far as moving forward toward a more market-based economy?

Zhong: As you quoted, I’ve written about China’s lurch back to socialism. And the problem I discovered is that as the Chinese economy grows — and it has grown so much during the past decades — there’s no question that Chinese people are demanding more political freedom. They have enjoyed more economic freedom, and now they want more political freedom. But the way the Chinese government is tackling this issue — the high demand of political freedom from the Chinese people — is to not give them the political freedom, but to intervene in the economy whenever the government feels the need to. … So this is the reason I call it a lurch back to socialism, and that’s precisely meaning the decrease in economic freedom.

Pethokoukis: How socialist is the current Chinese economy?

Zhong: Socialism is actually something that contains many meanings. So part of it is state ownership of enterprises. And the other is how much economic policymaking is respecting market rules. So what I’ve said earlier was actually the second part, which is the government intervention in the stock market and the economy in general.

Now, going back to the first part, which is the state ownership of enterprises, China has already gone through a process of privatizing many small- and medium-sized state-owned enterprises. But it has left those huge enterprises which are still owned by the central government. Now, there are not many signs of the government willing to privatize those big, centrally-owned enterprises. So this part is basically in stagnation, and then the second part of the socialism, which is the state intervention in the economy, is getting worse.

Pethokoukis: Let me read something from The Wall Street Journal from last month: “Without a changing course, China faces a period of low growth, crimped worker productivity and stagnating household wealth. It’s a condition known as the middle income trap.” Is that what China faces here?

Zhong: The way I see it is that I would agree to the statement that China is stepping into this medium income trap. And the way out of this is to pursue real economic reforms, as I said earlier.

Now the problem for the Chinese government is that there’s a lot of vested interest in an economy attached to this old model of economic growth. So it takes political courage to break the trap and roll out the real economic reforms. The way I see this is to suppose the old model is here to stay. Now, the Chinese government derives the legitimacy or authority from fast economic growth. So at some point, this is not going to be sustainable — say 6 percent per year. Under the old model, even now, it is very difficult for credit easing and public investment to achieve that goal.

Now, we are talking about something that has a Chinese characteristic, which is to promise economic growth, and I’m actually somewhat optimistic about this because there has been a political tradition to promise growth. So if the old model cannot achieve the growth, then the other way means that you have to pursue serious reforms. And that might be China’s opportunity to step out of this trap.