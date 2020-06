Articles

Friday, 12 June 2020

Manhattan saw a sharp decrease in May in the number of new leases issued, dropping 62 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a CNBC report.The number comes from a new report from real estate companies Miller Samuel and Douglas...

