Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 13:38 Hits: 8

Stock markets on Friday attempted to recover ground after huge losses made Thursday the worst trading day since March, when the realities of the coronavirus pandemic first started to sink in.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 670 points early...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502428-stocks-bounce-back-following-worst-day-since-march