Don’t hate the stock market for going up

Is it time to go full doomer? That was the recent recommendation of New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo. Things are so bad, he explained, that the “only way to avoid the worst fate might be to dwell on it … [and] spend more time considering the real possibility that every problem we face will get much worse than we ever imagined.”

Of course if that’s your attitude, the rebounding stock market must be incredibly infuriating. Why haven’t investors gone full doomer, too? Well, for a while they kind of did. The S&P 500 fell by nearly a third from early February to mid-March. It seemed the stock market was pricing in something like a “Contagion” scenario.

But then equities moved sharply higher even as the economy fell into a historically brutal recession and COVID-19 continued to rack up a frightening death toll. The S&P was flat for the year until yesterday’s selloff, and the Nasdaq was at a record high. As I recently wrote in The Week, “Wall Street’s apparent disregard for chaos and human suffering would seem a more powerful example of ‘late capitalism’ than, say, Bloody Mary-flavored potato chips.” Indeed, some collapsitarian progressives and populists have been making just this argument, pointing to the rally as a sign of capitalism’s and Wall Street’s deep immorality.

But this is a bad argument. First of all, COVID-19 isn’t SARS, which had a 15 percent fatality rate, much less MEV-1, the fictional virus in “Contagion” with a 25 percent fatality rate. Investors seem to have figured that one out pretty quickly.

Second, even though the NBER just made its recession call a few days ago, the coronavirus contraction is almost certainly over, as evidenced by the massive job gains in the May payrolls report. The economy is reopening and expanding — maybe at its fastest rate in history. “The stock market appears to have correctly presaged the turn in the economy,” wrote Moody Analytics economist Mark Zandi in a recent research note. That Q3 GDP number is going to be a big one. Goldman Sachs is forecasting a 29 percent surge (annualized, year over year). Despite what some gloomers and doomers are saying, cruise ships, air travel, restaurants, sporting events, concerts, big cities, America, and Western Civilization aren’t over.

Third — and I will concede to my own chronic bias toward optimism — this recession might not be followed by a frustratingly slow recovery. Maybe business won’t let a crisis go to waste, choosing to respond with innovation and greater technology adoption. (Indeed, Manjoo hopes a societal turn toward extreme pessimism will then lead to productive action on a variety of fronts. But that’s not how I roll.) Maybe some investors are betting it won’t. We techno-optimists have been waiting for an AI-fueled productivity boom. Fingers crossed.

Of course, the stock market isn’t the economy. But it is an important, forward-looking gauge of America’s economic health. Don’t hate it for telling an upbeat message.

