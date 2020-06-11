Closing America to Chinese tech talent has big risks

Articles

Washington is worried about Chinese nationals having too much access to American technology, particularly AI. The Trump administration recently announced visa restrictions barring entry for graduate students and researchers with direct links to universities affiliated with the Chinese military. And there might well be more restrictions to come. Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, says Chinese college students shouldn’t be studying science in America.

Concerns about foreign theft of technology and trade secrets aren’t without merit. The FBI, for instance, has been telling US colleges to watch for suspicious behavior by students and researchers, with Chinese influence being the biggest worry. At a government conference earlier this year, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned of Chinese economic espionage, saying the agency currently has around a thousand ongoing investigations into China’s attempted theft of US-based technology.

And the worries aren’t just economic. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, concluded in a 2019 report that AI advances by China could “endanger US national security and global stability.” One aspect of this concern I see frequently mentioned — though not necessarily by national security experts — is what I call the “Great Leap Forward” scenario: A tech breakthrough, perhaps aided by the theft of American know-how, suddenly gives China some significant military advantage.

There’s nothing new about such fears, which were common during the Cold War — at least in Hollywood. In the 1982 film Firefox, Clint Eastwood plays a US Air Force pilot who embarks upon a secret mission to steal an advanced Soviet fighter jet. The airplane is super fast, radar-invisible, and can be controlled by thought (as long as those thoughts are in Russian). In 1984, that scenario was remixed in the Tom Clancy novel, “The Hunt for Red October,” later made into a 1990 film starring Alec Baldwin and Sean Connery. This time it was a Soviet admiral stealing the advanced weapon, a super quiet nuclear submarine, and delivering it to the Americans.

Of course, sometimes one side in a military conflict does invent itself a big advantage, such as the Allied powers’ use of radar in World War II. And, of course, the atom bomb. In the latter case, there was considerable concern by American scientists and government officials that Nazi Germany might get the bomb first. Vannevar Bush, FDR’s head of science research, suffered from “intense” anxiety over his lack of knowledge about German progress, writes G. Pascal Zachary in his biography of Bush, “Endless Frontier.” In May 1942, physicist Leo Szilard wrote Bush a letter in which he expressed his certainty that Germany was ahead of America, warning that “nobody can tell now whether we shall be ready before German bombs wipe out American cities.”

(Turns out the German were nowhere close to getting the bomb. But sometimes you lose the race, or at least the first leg, as with the 1957 Sputnik launch. And although America beat Soviet Russia to the Moon, there were plenty of concerns in Washington until the very end that it might not.)

But there are risks on both sides of the issue. Totally keeping out Chinese talent could greatly damage America’s AI efforts, both public and private. The New York Times notes a recent MacroPolo think-tank study that finds out of “128 researchers with undergraduate degrees from Chinese universities whose papers were presented at the A.I. conference, more than half now work in the U.S.” Indeed, America gets so much of China’s AI talent that Beijing might well be delighted if all those smarties either stayed home or returned. “Chinese officials see the United States’ continued ability to attract and retain Chinese talent as a serious impediment to their technological ambitions,” writes Brookings researcher Remco Zwetsloot in a recent report. Whatever immigration or visa limits might eventually be imposed, America must remain the premier destination for the planet’s best and brightest — no matter where they come from. More from that NYT piece:

A certain amount of government restriction is natural. The Pentagon typically bars citizens of rival foreign powers from working on classified projects. China also has a long history of carrying out industrial espionage in the United States. A.I. is different, people in the industry argue. Researchers generally publish what they find, and anybody can use it. So what the industry is looking for is not intellectual property but the minds that conduct the research. “For much of basic A.I. research, the key ingredient in progress is people rather than algorithms,” said Jack Clark, policy director of OpenAI, a prominent lab in San Francisco, and a co-chair of the AI Index, an annual effort to track the progress of A.I. research, including the role of Chinese researchers. “There’s a lot of open-source technology lying around for researchers to use, but relatively few researchers with the sorts of long-term idiosyncratic agendas that yield field-changing advances,” he said.

