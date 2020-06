Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:37 Hits: 3

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) on Thursday released a paper urging states to conduct "aggressive outreach" in order to help millions of low-income individuals receive their coronavirus stimulus payments."Such outreach efforts...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502280-states-should-conduct-aggressive-outreach-to-help-low-income-people-get-their