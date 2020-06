Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 17:43 Hits: 3

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said Thursday that nursing homes that confiscate residents' coronavirus stimulus payments could be subject to federal enforcement actions, including possible removal from participating in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502295-cms-warns-nursing-homes-against-seizing-residents-stimulus-checks