Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 18:12 Hits: 4

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates close to zero amid the economic damage of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials expect them to remain there until at least 2022.The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Fed’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502098-fed-holds-rates-near-zero-with-no-hikes-expected-until-2022