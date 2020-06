Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 5

Nursing homes are coming under more scrutiny during the coronavirus pandemic, this time for complaints about efforts to confiscate coronavirus stimulus checks.Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on the Trump administration to ensure...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502188-nursing-homes-under-scrutiny-after-warnings-of-seized-stimulus-checks