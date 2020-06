Articles

The deficit in the first eight months of the 2020 fiscal year hit a record $1.9 trillion, surpassing the largest annual deficit on record, $1.4 trillion in 2009.Treasury Department data released Wednesday found that the deficit for May hit $399...

