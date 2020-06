Articles

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite closed above 10,000 for the first time on Wednesday, even as other broad-based market indexes fell.The Nasdaq closed at 10,050, up 67 points, or 0.7 percent.At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average...

