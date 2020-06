Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 02:08 Hits: 8

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned Wednesday that the U.S. economy faced “a long road” to recovery despite an unexpectedly positive jobs report for May.During a press conference, Powell said that while the U.S. might have already reached...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/502191-fed-chairman-warns-of-long-road-to-recovery