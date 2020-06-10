COVID-19 and nursing homes: Examining new national data

Articles

The first widely reported COVID-19 deaths in the United States were nursing home patients in Washington State on February 28.[1] Numerous accounts of similar outbreaks soon followed, including 47 deaths at a nursing home in Minnesota (as of April 30), 54 deaths at a nursing home in Massachusetts (as of May 4), and 81 deaths at a facility in New Jersey (as of May 27).

Understanding the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic within nursing homes requires comprehensive and systematic data. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released the first national data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. Though these data are not yet complete, the findings are stark: 31,782 COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents (as of May 31), accounting for nearly one-third of all known COVID-19 deaths in the United States. The former director of the CDC rightly termed nursing homes “ground zero” for COVID-19.

Among the most interesting findings, CMS reports that outcomes within nursing homes have varied widely across states. Deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents, for example, ranged from zero in Alaska and Hawaii to an astounding 178 deaths in New Jersey, 121 in Massachusetts, and 115 in Connecticut. Disentangling the drivers of this variation is of first-order importance for understanding the pandemic’s evolution in this setting.

Before drawing any firm conclusions, however, it is important to note that these data are relatively preliminary. CMS reports that 12 percent of facilities are yet to even report data. Moreover, a closer examination raises some questions. For example, there is a nontrivial number of facilities that report obviously erroneous data — like those that claim more fatalities than residents. Anecdotal media reports confirm errors in the CMS file.

To illustrate the significance of this latter issue, Figure 1 reports the number of fatalities per 1,000 residents for the five states with the highest fatality rates. We show the data as published by CMS and a second version where we exclude facilities that report more deaths than residents.

This adjustment is highly consequential. Excluding these erroneous entries cuts the fatality rate by 57 and 87 percent in New Jersey and Oklahoma, respectively. This suggests that some caution is appropriate when interpreting these novel data. CMS is expected to update the data periodically, and we expect its utility will improve as errors are corrected.

However, even after adjusting for potential quality concerns, the data still demonstrate that nursing homes have played a large role in the current pandemic. To some degree, this is expected. Older adults are at significantly higher risk of death from COVID-19, demonstrated by the fact that the vast majority of reported COVID-19 deaths are among those ages 65 years and above. For example, a recent paper in The Lancet Infectious Diseases estimates that the case fatality rate of COVID-19 in China was 6.4 percent among those aged 60 or older and 0.32 percent among those younger than 60. While the fatality rates themselves are certain to be different in the United States, the relative risk between younger and older adults is likely of a similar magnitude.

Figure 2 illustrates the distribution of COVID-19 deaths by age compared to the age distribution of all Americans. While just 16.4 percent of the population is aged 65 or older, they represent 80.7 percent of the COVID-19 fatalities.

Nevertheless, the nursing home population is a small share of the total elderly population and thus the large number of COVID-19 fatalities associated with residents in these facilities is notable. According to the 2018 Profile of Older Americans, the share living in a nursing home is 1 percent of adults aged 65–74, 3 percent of adults aged 75–84, and 9 percent for those 85 or older. The fact that roughly 32,000 deaths are tied to facilities that house such a small share of the elderly population is clear evidence of the outsized role of nursing homes in this pandemic.

These newly released data are a major step toward better understanding how and why COVID-19 outbreaks have evolved within nursing homes across the country. In forthcoming blog posts (and as data are updated), we will dig deeper into two questions: How do COVID-19 cases in nursing home vary by state, and what facility-level traits (if any) explain the variation in COVID-19 death rates among facilities?

[1] Evidence now indicates that the first known COVID-19 case was actually in Santa Clara County, CA, on February 6, 2020.

