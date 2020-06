Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 18:11 Hits: 7

The leaders of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on Tuesday released a bipartisan memo finding that the IRS had conducted little oversight until recently of its Free File partnership with tax-preparation companies.The memo,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501862-senate-subcommittee-irs-should-increase-oversight-of-tax-prep-companies-in