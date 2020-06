Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 19:55 Hits: 8

A record number of retail stores could close this year in the U.S. due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdowns, according to a Tuesday report.Coresight Research released a report that predicted between 20,000...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501887-report-as-many-as-25000-us-retail-stores-could-close-this-year