Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 20:27 Hits: 7

The leaders of the Senate Finance Committee are urging a watchdog for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to issue alerts in an effort to protect residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities from having their coronavirus...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501908-senators-press-ig-to-act-to-prevent-nursing-homes-from-seizing-coronavirus