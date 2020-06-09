5 questions for Matt Ridley on innovation and freedom

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 20:23 Hits: 10

What’s the government’s role in prompting innovation? Might China offer a different model for growth? And what effect will COVID-19 have on innovation? On a recent episode of Political Economy, Matt Ridley joined me to discuss these questions.

Matt is the award-winning and bestselling author of numerous books including “The Evolution of Everything” and “The Rational Optimist.” His new book is “How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom.”

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Back in the 1980s, there was a concern that Japan was going to be the leading economy of the future. Today we have a similar situation with China. Has China figured out a better way to do innovation?

Ridley: I think people misread Japan in the 1980s. They thought Japan was such an innovative country because the Ministry of International Trade and Industry singled out sectors and invested in them. And that was always nonsense. It wasn’t because clever bureaucrats were telling people what to invest in and what to invent. It was because firms were just going out there and trying new things at an extraordinary rate.

The same mistake is being made regarding China today. It has overtaken the United States in some areas, but that’s not because China is a communist regime with a centrally-directed plan to innovate. Rather, an ordinary entrepreneur in China who decides to build a factory or do something new can do the whole thing in a matter of weeks, whereas it would take years in the West to get permission from all the various bureaucracies and regulations. In that sense, a Chinese entrepreneur is freer, despite the monopolistic and authoritarian political regime.

That said, China is getting worse in terms of authoritarianism. is becoming much more of a dirigiste state. I think Chinese bureaucrats think they can direct and control exactly what happens in innovation. And if they do try that, they will kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. So I wouldn’t bet on China being the lead innovative country in the world for a very long time, unless it can democratize and liberate.

There’s more skepticism towards free markets and more talk about industrial policy in the United States. Regarding innovation, industrial policy proponents might ask, “Hasn’t the government always been responsible for our greatest innovations?”

Government has a very poor track record of picking winners. For instance, in the 1980s, all the emphasis was on having a policy for semiconductor manufacturing. But this completely missed the fact that the action was moving to microprocessors and eventually to software.

And if you go back to 1903, the US government poured an enormous amount of money into a project to develop the first aeroplane. Samuel Langley went off in secret to build an enormous machine, but it flopped straight into the Potomac when it was launched. Ten days later, two bicycle mechanics from Dayton, Ohio got an aeroplane into the air. But the US government wasn’t interested in the technology after their humiliating experience with Langley.

Via Twenty20

And while there is some truth to the internet coming from DARPA, the internet still relied on a lot of private sector innovation to turn into what he have now — giving DARPA the credit for the internet is a bit like giving a beaver the credit for the Hoover Dam.

If you look at official government statistics, there is a downshift in productivity growth in the early 1970s. It never really rebounded in the United States, except for in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Why do you think advanced economies saw this downshift in productivity?

Well, I don’t think it’s quite that bad. When you take into account the sizes of households and all these kinds of things, there is still productivity improvement there. But you’re right, there isn’t as much as one would expect.

We’ve had a period of enormous innovation since the 1970s. But as Peter Thiel put it once, we wanted flying cars, and we got 140 characters — most of the innovation has ended up being digital. Thiel argues that this is because it’s permissionless to go out and start a new business on the internet, whereas there’s an enormous amount of regulatory progress that you have to make before you’re allowed to even start innovating in other sectors. This diverts the energy of entrepreneurs into digital innovation.

But I don’t agree that the America of 2020 is no better than the America of 1970. The quality of life is extraordinarily better, and people are working shorter hours and living longer lives. I think we are seeing the fruits of innovation, but they’re not showing up in the productivity statistics here. However, poorer countries are seeing spectacular increases in productivity and prosperity over the last 20 years.

Do you think the economic shock of COVID-19 will spur advanced economies to focus more on efficiency and innovation? Or should I worry about increased risk aversion leading to greater fears of immigrants and global trade?

I think this will turn into a moment when we take seriously the need for innovation. In the last couple of months we have stripped away all sorts of rules and regulations. We’ve seen how damaging over-regulation of new medical devices has been. We’ve had a wake-up call about the fact that it is not painless to stifle innovation with slow bureaucratic decision-making.

That said, we do possibly face the threat of shutting down the world economy and shutting down world trade. A trade war would be disastrous. The whole point of trade is so that if somebody produces an innovation somewhere else in the world, you don’t have to say, “Oh, bad luck. I don’t live in that country.” We don’t say that about neighboring towns. Why should we say that about neighboring countries? If the first vaccine for this disease is developed in another country, you will want access to it. So if it’s the truth for vaccines, why not for every other innovation?

What policy advice would you give to international leaders about being more innovative?

One of the things we should be doing is buying out patents, because patents tend to get in the way of innovation rather than helping it. I’d love to see patents reformed, so they’re less easy to get and they do less harm. But I also think that governments can dangle a prize in front of a problem and lure people into trying to tackle it. This method is much less specific than trying to pick a specific technology to solve the problem — it’s more agnostic about how people may find solutions.

The post 5 questions for Matt Ridley on innovation and freedom appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/5-questions-for-matt-ridley-on-innovation-and-freedom/