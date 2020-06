Articles

Published on Monday, 08 June 2020

The coronavirus pandemic led to the furthest-reaching economic collapse globally since 1870, the World Bank said Monday.In the organization's latest Global Economic Prospects Report, it said the scale of the economic contraction will be worse...

