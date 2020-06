Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 13:42 Hits: 5

Stock markets on Friday opened to major gains following an unexpectedly positive jobs report.The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 720 points, or 2.7 percent, shooting past 27,000, and the S&P 500 bounced 62 points, or 2 percent.The Labor...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501301-stocks-skyrocket-after-unexpected-drop-in-unemployment