Innovation, freedom, and prosperity: My long-read Q&A with Matt Ridley

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 20:35 Hits: 7

How does innovation happen, and how can we encourage more of it? Has China figured out a better way to do this? And why does innovation in the US seem to be slowing? On this week’s episode of Political Economy, Matt Ridley joined me to discuss these questions, and many more.

Matt the award-winning and bestselling author of numerous books including “The Evolution of Everything” and “The Rational Optimist.” His new book is “How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom.”

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis:You write in the book:

“Innovation is the most important fact about the modern world, but one of the least well understood. It is the reason that most people today live lives of prosperity and wisdom compared with their ancestors. … The main ingredient and the secret sauce that leads innovation is freedom. Freedom to exchange, experiment, imagine, invest, and fail. … Liberals have argued since at least the 18th century that freedom leads to prosperity, but I would argue that they have never persuasively found the mechanism, the drive chain, by which one causes the other. Innovation… is that drive chain, that missing link. … Innovation is the child of freedom and the parent of prosperity.”

Do you think you’ve written a contrarian book here in 2020? Because there seems to be a growing belief that we haven’t innovated since the Apollo Space program, living standards have been stagnant for decades, growth only helps the elite, growth kills the climate, and innovation comes from smart central planners implementing industrial policy in carefully chosen sectors. So is this a contrarian book?

Well, it is if those are your views. I say that innovation is the product of free people exchanging ideas freely and that, yes, we are experiencing innovation. Although I do argue towards the end of the book that we are experiencing something of an innovation famine, particularly here in the Western world. There are areas where we have not been able to get enough innovation going recently, and the pandemic has reminded us of that. You know, we haven’t been able to innovate in diagnostic devices or vaccines as much as we would have liked.

When people think of innovation, they think of disruption, job loss, and maybe AI run wild. And I’m not sure how many people who favor innovation would say, “Well, we just need more freedom.” I think they would say, “Well, we need more government. We need a more powerful innovation-geared state to work its magic on the private sector and on science.” That seems to be where the energy is right now.

I think you’re right. This is partly because people always have a sort of top-down view of the world — they think that the world is run by people. They don’t think of it as being an organic and spontaneous effect of everybody reacting with each other. They assume that if something happens, it’s because someone ordered it to happen.

I very much argue in my book that innovation is something that bubbles up inexorably and inevitably if you allow people the freedom to experiment and try new ideas. You can’t direct it, and you can’t plan it.

But there is definitely a tendency these days to say that we must decide which innovations we want and that we’re going to subsidize them with public funds. And I think that is a dangerous tendency because the history of innovation shows that you can’t do that. You can’t suddenly make supersonic flights cheap. There are physical limits to things, and you can’t suddenly make a low-carbon economy easily. It might be possible over the long run, but it won’t come about instantly.

And, yes, we have been innovating as a society somewhere in the world at any one time. And for goodness sake, if we don’t keep doing so, we will find that prosperity dries up pretty fast.

Back in the 1980s there was a concern, at least in the United States, about whether Japan was going to be the leading economy of the future. People looked at how we thought Japan innovated — through very smart bureaucrats at key agencies — and said, “We need to do what they do. Maybe free enterprise was the way to innovate in the past, but now we’re much smarter and we need to have very smart people making decisions in government.” That didn’t work out so well.

Today we have a similar situation where people see China’s very fast growth rates. They hear about its huge advances in AI, and they hear it has big ideas for the future. Do you think that’s one reason people have been sort of skeptical about the freedom argument?

And do they have a point? Has China figured out a better way to do innovation?

No. I think you’re exactly right — I think people misread Japan in the 1980s. They said, “This has come about because the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, MITI, has specifically singled out sectors which are going to be the future and has invested in them and that’s why Japan is such an innovative country.” And that was always nonsense. It wasn’t because clever bureaucrats were telling people what to invest in and what to invent. It was because firms were just going out there and trying new things and were developing new technologies at an extraordinary rate.

The same mistake is being made about China today, I believe. It is an innovative country. You can’t deny that it has not just caught up with the United States, but in some areas, has overtaken it in terms of consumer electronics, consumer digital behavior, and so on. But to say that that’s because it’s a Communist regime with a centrally-directed plan to innovate is simply wrong.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun attends a launch ceremony of the new flagship phone Xiaomi Mi 9 in Beijing, China February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China has a very strong monopolistic and authoritarian political regime. But as long as you don’t defy the Communist Party, there is a huge amount of freedom. China is not directing what entrepreneurs do. And, in fact, an ordinary entrepreneur in China who decides to build a factory to do something new can do the whole thing in a matter of weeks, whereas it would take years in the West to get permission from all the various bureaucracies and regulations. In that sense, a Chinese entrepreneur is freer.

That said, China is getting worse in terms of authoritarianism. It is becoming much more of a dirigiste state. For a while, it was drifting towards democracy. That has been reversed. And I think Chinese bureaucrats think they can direct and control exactly what happens in innovation. And if they do try that, they will kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. And just like Japan, it will no longer be at the front of the pack. So, I wouldn’t bet on China being the lead innovative country in the world for a very long time, unless it can democratize and liberate its regime.

Do you think China can, over the long term, be an innovative entrepreneurial state without being much freer? It looks like they’ve managed to be an authoritarian country with one political party and also be highly innovative. So you think that is not sustainable — that either they’re going to stay authoritarian and become less innovative or they’re going to have to move slowly toward being a freer, more open democratic nation if they want to innovative?

In the long run, I think that’s right. China may pull the trick off for a while yet, but I think it is simply not possible. Freedom grants the ability of the entrepreneur to change his mind, to change direction, to suddenly try one thing and then another, to do a lot of trial and error, to make a lot of mistakes, and in the end to come up with something new and impressive that will change the world. Given the importance of that, I feel that, in the long run, innovation is not compatible with a regime that tries to control things from above.

In the Song dynasty, around 1,000 years ago, China was the most innovative place in the world. It was responsible for a series of extraordinary innovations — printing and all those kinds of things. And these came about because the Song dynasty was not a very centralized regime. It was a fragmented regime in which there was a lot of local autonomy and there was a lot of freedom.

Then the Mongols invaded, and after that came the Ming empire. And the Ming were quite the opposite of the Song. They wanted tight, centralized control of everything. They literally controlled where you could travel, and they needed a report from every merchant on how much stock he held in his warehouse at regular intervals. This was a recipe for killing innovation. And, sure enough, China sank into lack of innovation and eventually extreme poverty over the next few centuries.

The lesson is that if you run an authoritarian regime and it gets more and more intrusive into the lives of ordinary small businessmen, then you will stop innovation. It’s quite easy to do.

I wonder if we worry too much about China being a leading technological power, and that our worry pushes us toward industrial policy.I worry that we’re so worried about it that we conclude, “Well, maybe they figured out a different model, and that’s we have to follow.”

Already, at least the United States, there’s more and more talk about industrial policy. There’s just not a lot of confidence in the United States right now that freedom and free enterprise are ultimately the best paths to pushing forward that technological frontier.

Government has a very poor track record of picking winners, and losers are often picking the government to help them. If you go back to the 1980s when the worry was about Japan, all the emphasis was on having a policy for semiconductor manufacturing. But this completely missed the fact that memory chips were turning into a commodity, and the action was moving to microprocessors and eventually to software.

And if you go back to 1903, the US government poured an enormous amount of money into a project to develop the first aeroplane. Samuel Langley, who was head of the Smithsonian and a very distinguished astronomer, went off in secret to build an enormous machine that was going to leap into the air at first attempt. He didn’t test the parts of the machine, and he didn’t talk to other people. It flopped straight into the Potomac when it was launched, and there was humiliation for the US government.

Ten days later on an island off North Carolina, two bicycle mechanics from Dayton, Ohio did what Langley couldn’t. They had tested all the components separately, again and again and again in gliders and kites and other devices. They had talked to as many people as they could around the world. They had drawn on what birds do and used wind tunnel experiments, and they’d shared their ideas with as many people as possible. But in front of no crowd at all, they got an aeroplane into the air.

Via Twenty20

And for about five years, no one believed them. They went to the US government and said, “We can give you a fantastic technology to use in the military.” And the US government said, “Uh-uh. We’ve burnt our fingers with Mr. Langley.” So the government’s record in this area is not great.

People cite the internet coming out of DARPA, and there is some truth in that. But actually, the internet relied on a lot of private-sector input. Even when it came out of DARPA, it needed to go through a huge amount of innovational development to turn into what we have now. So giving DARPA the credit for the internet is a bit like giving a beaver the credit for the Hoover Dam.

Toward the end of the book, you talk about this innovation famine since the early 1970s. If you look at official government statistics, there is a downshift in productivity growth, which you think is related to innovation in the early 1970s. It never really rebounded in the United States other than the late 1990s and early 2000s.

What do you think happened? Why do you think advanced economies saw this downshift in productivity, which perhaps Robert Gordon has written about most famously in his book, “The End of American Growth”? What do you think happened there? The productivity downshifted and never really came back?

Well, I don’t think it’s quite that bad. When you take into account the sizes of households and all these kinds of things, there is still productivity improvement there. But you’re right, there isn’t as much as one would expect.

Now, we’ve had a period of enormous innovation since the 1970s. We’ve gone from paper to computers and from telephones to mobile phones. There’s been an extraordinary amount of innovation during that period.

But as Peter Thiel put it once, we wanted flying cars, and we got 140 characters. In other words, most of the innovation has ended up being digital — bits rather than atoms. And Thiel argues that this is because it’s permissionless to go out and start a new business on the internet. You don’t need to ask anyone’s permission; you just get out there and start doing it.

For comparison, if you want to devise a new drug or medical device or a new way of building a bridge, there’s going to be an enormous amount of regulatory progress that you have to make before you’re allowed to even start. As a result, we have diverted the energy of entrepreneurs and innovators into digital innovation rather than innovation in atoms and real structures. The Clinton administration passed a series of measures in the late 1990s that deliberately cleared the undergrowth away to make it possible for companies to start building online retail and communications platforms. And that worked really well.

So we’ve diverted our energy, I think, online in the last few decades. I’m not sure innovation is going to look like that in the next few decades. We might get back to transport innovation or we might turn to biotechnology innovation next.

But I don’t agree that the America of 2020 is no better than the America of 1970. I just can’t see that argument. The quality of life is extraordinarily better, and people are working shorter hours and living longer lives and eating better food and all these kinds of things. I think we are seeing the fruits of innovation, but they’re not showing up in the productivity statistics like they are elsewhere in the world. Poorer countries are seeing spectacular increases in productivity and in prosperity over the last 10 and 20 years.

An attendee uses his mobile phone to photograph a screen projecting information during a keynote speech at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona March 3, 2015. Europe’s two biggest telecom operators have called on regulators to be flexible in finalising rules to protect the openness of the Internet, to allow them to give priority to certain kinds of data traffic on their networks. REUTERS/Albert Gea

That explanation — that we’ve made it harder to do that sort of real-world, you know, working with atoms kind of innovation, you know, due to the regulation not — as someone who loves free enterprise, I love that explanation. In fact, I worry that I love that explanation too much. It’s such a comfortable explanation for me. It’s so totally conformed to my inherent belief system and my biases. Could we be missing something else? Might it be that government’s spending less on investment or something’s happened with schools some explanation other than regulation?

Yes, of course. I often make the point that we saw incredible changes in transport in the first half of the 20th century, but almost no changes in communication and computing. Then in the second half of the 20th century, we saw the opposite.

I like this cartoon published in 1958 of what life would be like in the 21st century. It’s a shot of a very old-fashioned mailman delivering perfectly ordinary letters, but he’s doing so with a rocket on his back. And that’s exactly the wrong prediction. We’re not using letters much; we’re using emails. But we don’t have rockets on the backs of individuals.

Was that because government regulation and interference made it hard to innovate in transport? No. I think we hit some kind of physical limits that were hard to breach in terms of the efficiency of moving people and goods around on devices. A supersonic airliner is possible, but it burns too much fuel and isn’t very efficient. So some of the reasons why innovation shifts from one sector to another are not about the obstruction of bureaucrats or things like that, but some of them definitely are.

And, by the way, one of the most spectacular improvements we’ve seen in recent years is actually in transport. It’s just not in speed. It’s in safety. If you look at the fatalities in commercial passenger jets, they have gone down by some gigantic amount in the last 30 or 40 years. And in 2018, we had a year with zero fatalities in commercial passenger jets. That’s extraordinary when you think how many people were flying around the world.

So we are seeing improvements, but they aren’t necessarily showing up in our pocketbook. They are sometimes showing up in other aspects of our lives, I think, like safety.

Some people think there may be a cultural reason — maybe we’re just not a future-oriented society today. And they’ll ask, “How many of our films and books portray an optimistic future? Tell a story that that technology can lead to a better future versus a future of a ruined planet or AI taking over the earth or some other, you know, the dystopian scenario?” I mean, if I had to sit down and quickly write out a bunch of optimistic movies, it’d be way easier to write the opposite, where it — all is terrible and we should fear the future.

Absolutely. And this is something I’ve been complaining about for years. I just cannot remember a Hollywood film in which the future is portrayed positively or in which an integral businessman is portrayed positively. The only kind of businessman who has ever been portrayed positively in Hollywood, as far as I can make out, is an architect for some reason. I guess that’s because he’s not really a businessman; he’s more of an artist.

There are these strange obsessions with dystopian futures. Fiction has done this ever since “Brave New World.” We’ve always told ourselves that the future is going to be terrible, and the future’s always been fine.

I’m quite passionate about this. When I was 12 or 13 years old, the environmental movement was just getting started, and I became extremely pessimistic about the future because the grownups were telling me that the oil was running out, the population explosion was unstoppable, pesticides were killing us, our life spans were going to shrink, etc.

And I thought, “Well, it’s been nice to be alive. I better work out what I’ll do in the last few years before I die a poisonous death.” And so, when the 1980s came along and my country and others started prospering quite mightily, I was genuinely shocked. It took me by surprise.

So one of the things I try and do today is tell 12-year-old and 14-year-old kids that what they are told in schools — “You have no future”, “we’ve stolen your future”, whatever Greta Thunberg says — is just not true. Even the climate change projections show that we are going to get richer in this century. We just might not get quite so much richer if we have climate change, compared to if we don’t. That is literally what the models say.

I wonder if the stories we tell ourselves matter, and I’m sort of worried that they do. Particularly, people seem to be really worried that AI is about to take all our jobs, and they think we need a robot tax or that we need to somehow slow down technology. Even though we’ve just spent 10 minutes talking about how there’s been this downshift in official statistics (at least per activity and innovation), we’ve never been more worried that there will be three people who own all the robots, and the rest of us will be living in hovels and on universal basic income or something. So I kind of think they matter now — maybe in a way that they didn’t in the past for some reason —the stories we tell ourselves about the future.

Well, I think the idea that automation and innovation steals jobs is an old idea that has been around for more than 200 years since the Luddites were smashing textile machinery in Britain, and it’s been wrong all along. We’ve said throughout this period that automation is going to kill jobs.

In the early 1960s, the US had a presidential commission to look into the inevitable mass unemployment that was going to come about as a result of the introduction of computers into factories. It didn’t happen. And that’s because innovation creates new jobs and opportunities, and it creates the prosperity with which consumers buy these new services from other people.

And there will always be things we want other people to do for us. But it’s also worth considering, I think, that we are sharing out more leisure. We are working less hard. In the early 20th century, life expectancy was less than 60 and there was no such thing as retirement. Most people left school at 14 or 15 and went straight into the workforce. The average workweek was about 60 hours. You didn’t get much holiday. They were spending 25 percent of their entire life on the planet at work.

Today, it’s less than 10 percent. If somebody lives to 85 and they’re in education or retirement for half of their life, which is quite probable, and they’re working five days a week for eight hours every day with normal holidays and so on, it’s less than 10 percent of their life that they will spend at work. So for 10 percent of your life, you can earn enough to support yourself and to give other people a living.

That is what technology, automation, and innovation have done for us, and we’ve shared it pretty equitably. We’ve not gone to the point where a few people are working incredibly hard, and a lot of people are not.

The current worry about automation and artificial intelligence taking jobs is a surprisingly sort of an upper-middle-class worry. In other words, the reason we’re hearing so much about it at the moment is because in the past it was just farm laborers or factory workers that were losing their jobs. Well, now it’s lawyers and doctors for goodness sake who might be automated. That’s really scary.

This almost puzzles me — this idea that robots are about to take all the jobs at the same time as, in my view, we haven’t had nearly enough innovations. European economies seem to be desperate for more innovation and more technology companies and bigger technology companies. I don’t know how many white papers I’ve seen about their entrepreneurial deficit, their innovation deficit. Yet in the United States we have these big technology companies which seem to be pretty innovative, but we have very mixed views about them.

We haven’t had all the innovation we would like, and some people blame Silicon Valley. They say, “Silicon Valley has failed us because they haven’t thought big enough. We don’t have flying cars because all they want to do is modify consumer services. So instead of getting a flying car, we got Uber. Uber is great, but it’s not the flying car.” Is there a problem with Silicon Valley that it just doesn’t dream big enough for whatever reason?

Well, I think, seen from Europe, Silicon Valley has been a spectacular success. America has Facebook and Amazon and Google in its backyard delivering extraordinary benefits — online shopping, whatever it might be. We would kill for a bit of that in Europe. Europe has failed to produce a single digital giant to rival Facebook, Amazon, Google, or their Chinese rivals.

China has produced these kinds of big companies. We can’t do it in Europe. Why? Because we have a very dirigiste and centralized regulatory system that tries to tell tech companies what to do. And we pick fights with big Silicon Valley companies all the time in Europe. We’re constantly trying to take Google down a peg or take Facebook down a peg. It’s not true that we’re keen on innovation in Europe and you’re not in the US. I think that’s a myth.

We talk about innovation a bit, but then we introduce policies that just don’t get it — don’t get it right. I write in the book about Britain’s most innovative and successful entrepreneur, James Dyson, who invented a bagless vacuum cleaner. And he came up against a new regulation in the European Union which said, “All vacuum cleaners must be tested as to how much power they use, but all vacuum cleaners must be tested without dust.” And he said, “What do you mean? How do you test a vacuum cleaner without dust?”

A Dyson employee shows a Dyson 360 Eye robot vacuum cleaner during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

It turned out that the big German manufacturers who made vacuum cleaners didn’t want the regulations to favor Dyson’s product. Their vacuums had been designed to increase their power usage when they got clogged with dust, so they had lobbied the European Commission to bring in this regulation, which was quite different from the regulations elsewhere in the world.

Dyson went to court, but the court ruled against him. He did a Freedom of Information Act request to find out who had been lobbying the court. Sure enough, he dug up a treasure trove of appalling corporate lobbying and won his appeal. The regulations were struck down.

By that time, five years had passed, and the Chinese competitors had caught up. That’s the kind of straitjacket within which European innovators have to work.

And that, by the way, is one of the reasons James Dyson was one of the leaders of the campaign for Brexit. He wanted to get us out into a world where we could join the world and use world standards rather than European standards and have a competitive, open free-trading system. And that’s what we’re planning to do next year when we’re fully out of the European Union.

Proponents of industrial policy in the United States assume that we’re going to have very smart, independent, selfless bureaucrats in the new Department of Innovation or Department of Technology, whatever they want to call it, who will, make these decisions about what technologies or companies to fund based purely on science.

But I think the history of politics shows that’s not how it’s going to work. There will be lobbying of the government, and companies that are friendly with the government might get help. I think it would be hard for bureaucrats to make the right decisions — if they’re even trying to make the right decisions, much less if these decisions are being influenced by politics.

Brink Lindsay and Steve Teles have a very good book called “The Captured Economy,” which is about how regulations, intellectual property laws, and occupational licensing have created barriers to entry that help incumbent businesses. This is an increasing problem in the US and in the UK. We need to find ways of encouraging small, insurgent businesses because big businesses are not good at innovation.

I make this point in the book. Look about happened to Kodak: They were mugged by digital photography. They had actually invented digital photography at one point, but they didn’t like the look of it. It didn’t look very efficient, and they didn’t really want to disturb their near-monopoly on film.

Likewise, Nokia became the biggest mobile phone company in the world with more R&D than the rest of the industry put together. It was an enormously successful company, but it didn’t see the data revolution coming and didn’t want to know about it. And it was mugged by its competitors and it ended up sold for a pittance some years later.

So we need to allow small companies and small entrepreneurs to challenge big ones. They need the freedom to go out there and take on these big organizations, which have the ear of government often. And as you say, if there’s a Department of Innovation in Washington, it will be hearing from the big companies and not the small companies if we’re not careful.

Do you think it is necessary for a country to have some big external threat like the Soviet Union or China to wake up a country and convince it to prioritize innovation with research funding and deregulation? Without the threat, do people end up not wanting to spend the money, because it’s too long-term thinking or people worry about the disruption of innovation?

For example, the space race obviously was greatly driven by the Cold War. And there are some people who sort of welcome having China to replace the Soviet Union, because now we have this new external threat and now we can focus on innovating again, thanks to China.

But I also worry about war, obviously. So I worry about having that kind of external threat. Do we need it, or is there some other way to persuade people that innovation needs to be at the heart of government policy, whether it’s doing more in some areas or in other areas doing a lot less?

Sputnik is the classic example of a government panicking about its failure to be sufficiently innovative when confronted by a rival. The response came with a lot of military spending and so on, but it wasn’t really what changed America.

Apollo XI Astronauts Neil Armstrong (L), Michael Collins (C), and Buzz Aldrin laugh with President Richard Nixon aboard the USS Hornet, in this July 24, 1969 handout photo courtesy of the Richard Nixon Foundation. The President was on hand to greet the astronauts after their splashdown in the Pacific. Armstrong, the first man to set foot on the moon, has died at the age of 82, his family said on August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Nixon

What changed America was what was bubbling along in Fairchild Semiconductor and small companies like that in California. Sure, some of them had links to the Defense Department and Stanford University and so on, but it misreads history to think that it’s because Khrushchev put a satellite into orbit that America then took off and became an immensely successful technological leader.

I talked quite a lot in the book about the role that World War II played in innovation. With the exception of nuclear weapons, the technologies that we often think about having been accelerated by warfare actually weren’t. The computer, antibiotics, and the jet engine were developed long before the war.

The ingredient technologies of the computer were developed before the war. In the case of the computer, the annus mirabilis when all these ideas come together is 1937. And then the computing projects all go off into secrecy because of the war and they’re not able to talk to each other and actually, all they’re doing is calculating the trajectories of artillery shells or trying to crack enemy codes, and they’re not trying to do anything else. It’s not until the war ends that computing is able to share ideas again and get going again. So actually, I think the war retarded the development of that technology, whereas we often think of it as accelerating it.

I’m a bit of a skeptic about the idea that geopolitics plays a part in innovation. The 1930s were a very desperate time for America, yet it was a time of great innovation. There were all sorts of things developed in that decade. So I don’t think that a country needs to feel threatened before it does any innovating.

Do you think that COVID-19 could present an innovation moment for the United States and other advanced economies? Will the economic shock begin to focus us on making our country more efficient and getting rid of regulations that stop people from innovating? Or should I worry about us becoming more risk averse in the wake of the pandemic — retreating and worrying about foreign competition, immigrants, and trade?

I can kind of see this going either way. What do you think? Should I be an optimist?

On balance, I’m an optimist. I think this will turn into a moment when we take seriously the need for innovation. In the last couple of months we have stripped away all sorts of rules and regulations that were killing entrepreneurship by taking too long. We’ve seen just how damaged we were by overregulation of certain things. For example, new medical devices take up to six years to get approval has deterred a lot of innovators. That is the reason we haven’t had instant DNA diagnostic machines ready and waiting for this pandemic.

So I do think that we’ve had a wake-up call about the fact that it is not painless to stifle innovation by over-regulation and by slow bureaucratic decision-making. That said, I do also agree with you that we do possibly face the threat of shutting down the world economy and shutting down world trade, for example.

A trade war would be disastrous, because the whole point of trade is so that if somebody produces an innovation somewhere else in the world, you don’t have to say, “Oh, bad luck. I don’t live in that country. I can’t have it.” We don’t say that about neighboring towns. Why should we say that about neighboring countries? If the first vaccine for this disease is developed in another country, would you really like to feel that it’s just bad luck, Americans are not going to get access to it? Of course not. So if it’s the truth for vaccines, why not for every other innovation?

I hope that we learn the lesson that we are connected from this. Trade does have to be done equitably, and there are aspects of trade that we have to be careful about like trading in unhealthy plants, animals, and diseases that we have to be quite careful about. But there are other aspects where we should encourage as much free trade as possible so that we can get access to the ingenuity of people all over the world.

Why do innovators innovate? Some say that Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk didn’t need to become multibillionaires: “They would be just fine if we had big wealth taxes. It really wouldn’t affect the amount of innovation in United States.”

Do you think that’s true of innovators based on your experience?And more broadly, why do people start companies? Why do they invent? Why do they innovate? To become trillionaires?

Human beings are ambitious, and the ones who make a small success want to make a big success, and the ones who make a big success want to make an even bigger success and so on. I think that’s in the nature of human beings. And if you look at people like Thomas Edison or Jeff Bezos, even you find certain common themes. One of them is relentless ambition and extremely hard work. But another is a tolerance for failure. And I think that’s a key ingredient because Edison was constantly trying things that didn’t work, and he knew that trial and error was the way he was going to solve most of his problems. So when he was looking for a material to use for the filament of a light bulb, the 20 other people around the world who had also invented light bulbs independently all tried one or two materials and then said, “I’ve found one that’s good enough.” Edison kept going. He kept trying different things. He tried over 5,000 different types of plant material until he settled on a particular kind of Japanese bamboo that made a particularly good filament so that his light bulb lasted longer than other people’s.

That’s what sets the great entrepreneur apart from other people. I’ve talked to Jeff Bezos about this, and it’s very clear that he regards trial and error as a key ingredient. He wants to make mistakes. And by Jove, he did make mistakes. If you look at the history of Amazon, it’s a series of disasters, but a series of successes as well and, eventually, a very big success. You know, he’s on record as saying, “If you’re not trying lots of different things, then you’re not going to succeed.”

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos speaks during an event about Blue Origin’s space exploration plans in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

So the role of trial and error is a crucial ingredient in these people’s lives. Just keep trying things, and you will eventually succeed. Don’t expect to get it right first time, and don’t be discouraged by a failure.

Yet I see, at least today, people sort of exalt in the failure of entrepreneurs if they’re already wealthy. I think of Elon Musk. Tomorrow, hopefully, his SpaceX will launch two Americans into orbit for the first time on American soil since 2011. Except if it doesn’t work, or when there’s a problem with his autonomous cars or one of his space launches, a lot of people just love it.

I mean, you’re not an American, but speaking, you know, about the United States, do you see that in the United Kingdom as well, where some people just want to see that failure?

It’s far worse over here. Anyone who succeeds in the UK is automatically targeted by the media and everyone else. They’re longing to find the feet of clay in a successful person. In America, the entrepreneurs have it easy. I think it’s a general problem around the world that we resent success.

I’m not pretending we should feel sorry for these guys. They have got billions, so we don’t need to waste our sympathy on them. But it would be nice if, occasionally, a country like yours or mine regarded a good old-fashioned engineer who builds up a business as a hero, instead of someone who’s, you know, good at singing a song or good at fighting a war or, you know, all these sort of 14th-century things that we worship instead. You know, the real heroes of the world are people who did innovations.

And by the way, it isn’t always about money and gain. My favorite story in the whole of my book is about the mosquito net impregnated with insecticide, which has changed the face of malaria control spectacularly. It reversed an increase in malaria and saved millions of lives. It’s an incredibly simple, low-tech technology.

I tracked down where it came from. I didn’t know who’d invented it. Turns out the key experiment was in Burkina Faso in 1983 when a bunch of French and Vietnamese and Burkina Farsen scientists did a lot of very carefully controlled experiments to see whether a mosquito net prevented mosquitoes biting you, to see whether adding insecticide made any difference, and to see whether tearing holes in the net made any difference. And it turned out that an impregnated net is very, very good at deterring mosquitoes, even if it’s got holes in it.

Eventually, the Gates Foundation picked up on this and has promulgated this simple, low-tech solution around the world. Billions of nets have been distributed. They have saved millions of lives. Nobody’s made a penny out of it. It’s a wonderful story. So let’s hear it for the innovators. They do change the world for the better.

You mentioned Edison. I wonder and I’m guessing it’s not very much — how much time is spent in the typical American or British school talking about how we got from most advanced economies to people making $2 a day to getting where we are now?

I think most people would say, “Well, it was coal” or “We discovered oil” or maybe “We exploited other countries, taking their wealth through colonization.” The true story is not understood, much less the key people who played a role.

I feel this is terribly important. I think we teach far too little about the history of technology, about the history of invention. We used to. We don’t anymore. That’s part of the motivation for writing this book. One of the things I wanted to do was just write down a lot of stories. The stories of the Wright brothers or Thomas Edison. Stories about people tinkering with machines and coming up with better machines. And I think they’re much more interesting than stories about people winning battles or stories about people falling in love. Yeah, those are fun, too. I like reading those kind of books as well. But, you know, how many books are there about that kind of stuff compared with the stuff that really changed the world, which is invention and technology?

Via Twenty20

Is there a particular story that kids in school probably haven’t heard that you think they should know?

Yeah. I tell the story in the book of a rather remarkable woman called Lady Mary Pierrepont, who was a rich literary person in early 1700s London. She went off to Constantinople as the wife of the ambassador there. And while she was there, she discovered that women were deliberately giving their kids very small doses of smallpox from people who had recovered from the disease. And she had very nearly died of smallpox herself, and she was terrified that her children would die of smallpox.

So she brought these habits called engrafting back to Britain and tried to persuade people that this was a good thing to do. She engrafted her own children, inoculated them. Vaccination, we’d call it today. And she was almost killed by the mob. She was savaged by the medical establishment — “This is an irresponsible dangerous experiment”, “How dare an ignorant woman bring this idea back?”, etc.

Something similar happened in North America around the same time. Zabdiel Boylston got the notion of vaccination from Cotton Mather, and he set out to vaccinate 300 people in Boston. The mob went after him, and he had to hide for 14 days in a closet, otherwise he would have been killed. But, in fact, he was saving lives on a grand scale. So I think that’s a good story to tell people, to remind them that innovation is often unpopular but is often very, very important.

What policy advice would you give to international leaders about being more innovative? Is it deregulation, is it spending on R&D?

Well, I’ve actually argued that one of the things we should be doing is buying out patents, because patents tend to get in the way of innovation rather than helping it. I’d love to see patents reformed, so they’re less easy to get and they do less harm.

But I also think that governments should try prizes more. Governments can dangle a prize in front of a problem and lure people into trying to tackle it. And that way you’re not specifying which team you’re backing. You’ll only afterwards decide who shall win the prize by reaching the goal that you’ve set. And the price doesn’t have to be a lump sum; it can be a future contract.

The Gates Foundation has done this quite well in recent years when it offered a huge reward for the first companies that could produce a vaccine against pneumococcus. But it wasn’t a lump sum. It was essentially a contract to produce the virus at a certain price so that they could be rewarded for doing so. I think that’s an imaginative way of doing things.

If I was government, instead of giving grants and subsidies to people to do specific things, having sat through committees, deciding what they should be giving grants for, I think I would set up a prize. The UK has actually set one up for antimicrobial resistance: Anyone who can find a good solution to this will get a large reward at the end.

So that’s something that we could try, which is much less specific than trying to pick a technology. It’s more agnostic about how people are going to reach these rewards.

And finally, I wonder if you could do something that Hollywood has failed to do. I wonder if you could tell me about an optimistic future, 20, 30 years from now, which when people hear about it, they’ll think, “Well, that’s a future I would like to live in. I hope I make it. I would love my children to grow up in that future.” What could that future look like if we continue to push forward the technological frontier?

Well, in 30 years I’ll be 92 years old, and I fully expect to be living quite comfortably — probably in an old person’s home, but with much better technology and medicine to help me than what is available today. And I hope to be on a senolytic drug, which will have slowed down both the symptoms and the cause of my aging so that I won’t be deteriorating fast. Although I will expect to die before I’m 100. I’m not expecting life extension to go much beyond that.

But at the same time, I’m a keen naturalist and I will fully expect larger national parks. Agriculture’s footprint will have shrunk. It’s shrinking at the moment. We’ll have more forests and more wildlife. We’ll have saved many of the species that are going extinct and brought them back to abundance.

In my own life, I’ve seen humpback whales go from 5,000 in the 1960s to 80,000 alive today – all because of technological improvement in things like agriculture, but also in conservation. Because the other thing I want to see when I’m 92 years old is that we’ve used gene editing to bring back some of the extinct species that have gone extinct. And I’d like to see flocks of passenger pigeons flying around in North America. Again, we could do that with gene editing, I think, by then. So ask me back, please, James in 2050, and see if I’m right.

Matt, thanks a lot for having the conversation. Thanks a lot.

Thanks.

The post Innovation, freedom, and prosperity: My long-read Q&A with Matt Ridley appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/innovation-freedom-and-prosperity-my-long-read-qa-with-matt-ridley/