A surprisingly strong May jobs report, but still 21 million reasons why Washington shouldn’t take a victory lap

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

Missed it by that much. The May jobs report was shockingly, thankfully better than expectations. Instead of 8 million jobs being lost, 2.5 million were created. Instead of the jobless rate rising to 20 percent, it fell from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent. No one will be blamed for taking a brief moment and enjoying this unexpected good news. President Trump certainly did in morning comments from the Rose Garden. “This is a rocket ship,” he said. “We made a big step in our comeback.”

But there are many more steps America has to take to complete the “comeback,” which is why Washington should take no more than a few moments of pleasure in these numbers before getting back to work. Unemployment remains historically high, a total outlier. (And that’s not even taking into account that a 13.3 percent unemployment rate probably understates the severity of the ongoing jobs crisis by about three percentage points because of worker misclassification.)

The previous post-World War II high was 10.8 percent in December 1982. And the average recession peak for unemployment (including “jobless” recoveries) is 7.8 percent. So even if the rates dips into the high single digits over the rest of the year, it still means the labor market remains incredibly damaged. The COVID-19 recession may technically be over, but prosperity has yet to return. Capital Economics: “While we do expect a continued surge in hiring in the coming months, the need for continued physical distancing well into the future suggests there will be lingering damage in some industries, with the unemployment rate remaining elevated for years.”

All the more reason for policymakers to do what they can to shrink the remaining pool of 21 million unemployed. ASAP. So, yes, great news on the jobs front today. But does small business still need help? Yes. Do the unemployed still need help? Yes. Do state and local governments still need help? Yes. Washington cannot take the summer off, much less take a victory lap.

