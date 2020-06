Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

Initial unemployment claims for the last week of May fell to 1.9 million, extending one of the worst unemployment crises in the nation's history.The figure, while staggering, represented a continued downward trend in weekly claims from an April...

