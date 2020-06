Articles

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia expressed confidence that the unemployment rate could fall below 10 percent by the end of the year as businesses across the country start to reopen.“I think that we can get under 10 percent by the end of the year,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501127-labor-secretary-unemployment-rate-could-be-under-10-percent-by-end-of-year