Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 20:56 Hits: 5

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Wednesday blocked a bill to allow more flexibility with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), but signaled lawmakers were close to an agreement that would let the legislation pass.Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501010-republican-senator-blocks-flexibility-for-paycheck-protection-program-deal-near