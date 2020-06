Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 21:23 Hits: 5

Congress should pass at least $1 trillion in further stimulus and emergency relief to keep the economy afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic, former Congressional Budget Office Director Doug Elmendorf testified Wednesday.Elmendorf, the leader of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/501018-former-cbo-director-calls-for-1-trillion-coronavirus-relief-bill