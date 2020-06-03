If Washington wants to boost federal R&D, let’s do it the right way

Articles

There’s good reason to think America should spend more on science and technology research. And that was the case even before many started worrying about China’s rising economic power. What if big, game-changing ideas — the ones capable of really solving big problems and helping supercharge economic growth over the long run — are simply getting harder to find?

That’s the conclusion of a paper by economists Nicholas Bloom, Charles Jones, John Van Reenen, and Michael Webb. For example: It now takes 18 times more researchers to achieve Moore’s Law in chipmaking than it did in the early 1970s. As the paper concludes: “Just to sustain constant growth in GDP per person, the United States must double the amount of research effort every 13 years to offset the increased difficulty of finding new ideas.”

One big concern here is government R&D funding. As Goldman Sachs noted in a recent report: “In FY 2019, federal R&D spending equaled 0.6% of US GDP and 2.8% of total federal outlays, the lowest in over 60 years.” (Of course, it should also be noted that total spending, in inflation-adjusted terms, has risen to $123 billion annually from $83 billion at the Space Race peak, according to the bank.)

Of particular importance is the basic research slice of all that Washington research spending. Almost all basic research — the open-ended, curiosity-driven scientific exploration that creates the foundational knowledge for invention and innovation — is funded by government. And as a share of GDP, it’s declined sharply in the 21st century, particularly since the Global Financial Crisis. So here’s federal basic research funding, first as a share of GDP and then as absolute spending, via the American Association for the Advancement of Science:

All of which brings us to a new piece of bipartisan congressional legislation, The Endless Frontiers Act. The name is derived from FDR science adviser Vannevar Bush’s 1945 report arguing for permanent and expanded government support for science. The bill would reorganize the National Science Foundation — the government agency dedicated to funding basic research — and alter the NSF’s mission to focus more on applied research, while also giving it a whole lot more money. Here’s how MIT’s president, L. Rafael Reif, has described the legislation:

The bill recognizes that since World War II, federal research funding has been a central contributor to U.S. economic dominance. … The legislation would authorize $100 billion in new funding over five years for research and related activities. But the bill also reflects the fact that, to counter China’s very different model for economic growth, we not only need to invest more in science and technology now, we also need to invest differently than in the past. We simply must move more effectively from scientific success to market impact. With that in mind, the bill would establish a new technology directorate at the National Science Foundation that would fund fundamental research with an eye toward advancing 10 pivotal technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing. To complement this research, the bill also calls for supporting more students pursuing undergraduate and advanced studies in relevant fields and for developing new ways to move ideas more effectively from lab to market, including by creating test beds for new developments.

Look, I think a greater bipartisan focus on federal research efforts — one that’s backed up by substantial new funding — is a welcome thing. But I think there are some aspects that are at least modestly worrisome. If Washington wants to create a super-DARPA, maybe it should do that directly and not involve the NSF. One has to worry about muddling that agency’s basic-research mission. And if we are going to do a super-DARPA, maybe the goals should be more specific with success measurable, as with the Apollo program and Manhattan Project. In addition, I am skeptical about the success probability of top-down creating regional tech hubs (perhaps inspired by the Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson proposal), an aspect of the legislation which seems to be more about creating political support than research results.

Policymakers should think about key reforms to boost efficiency for the entire federal research effort. For more on that, here is a bit of my recent podcast conversation with Tony Mills, director of the R Street Institute’s science policy program:

Pethokoukis: I was having a conversation with someone, and they were asking, “What would be some big ideas for science funding?” I sarcastically said, “DARPA, but for pandemics,” because I think that’s an easy thing to say. Some people prefer DARPA — the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency — and they know it had a big role of autonomous driving, for instance. Is there a new agency or a new structure that you would like to see just briefly put into place? Or do we just keep the basic structure but maybe refocus it, or spend more money on it? What are the ultimate policy actions you would like to see taken? Mills: So first, here’s what I would not like to see: someone saying, “Here are the practical goals and let’s throw money at that and see if we can solve the problem.” I think in some discrete cases that may be perfectly fine. If we’re talking about developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus based on what we know about its underlying virology or whatever, then okay. But in focusing on the kind of large-scale, “we need a moonshot” kind of thing, the danger is that we are not very imaginative. And by “we,” I mean people that are not developing the scientific ideas about how discovery, innovation, and progress really takes place. And we can talk ad nauseum about this. There are a lot of examples of these kinds of serendipitous discoveries, where developments in physics lead to breakthroughs in parts of biology or something. So I think it’s very difficult to put your thumb on the scale ahead of time and come up with the right answer. So that’s what I would not like to see. Now, in terms of policies, I think there are a lot of problems with our current R&D framework. And so what I would propose, rather than creating a new agency or something like that, would be thinking seriously about how we can reform what we are currently doing. There are a lot of problems with incentive structures in the academy that arguably are leading some research down roads that maybe are not so desirable. The average age of a lot of recipients of federal grants is getting older. There is a bias toward big science versus small science that maybe goes too far in that direction. And as I mentioned, I think there’s the general trend of biasing applied research and development over basic science. And so there are a lot of different ways we could experiment with new R&D models, such as giving smaller grants to a wider range of people. There’s a problem of too many “capturing” of federal money by well-established research institutions, so it’s worth trying to diversify the pool of recipients. I think there are a lot of things that we could kind of put into the toolkit to innovate in how we stimulate R&D. But there are these larger trends away from basic science that I would also want to counteract.

