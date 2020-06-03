John Paul II, globalist (revisited)

Articles

Today’s populists want voters to believe they have disdain for elite opinion, but the truth is they crave legitimacy. Hence the constant effort by the Trump administration and its supporters to claim the president is the rightful heir to President Reagan, who is revered among conservatives. And then there is the not so subtle campaign to associate the president with the legacy of St. John Paul II.

Yesterday, that campaign was taken to another level, with the president’s visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, in Northeast Washington. The Archbishop of Washington denounced the photo-op. His statement speaks for itself.

It should go without saying that the Catholic Church should not be complicit in this president’s or any politician’s manipulations of voters’ religious sentiments.

What needs clarifying at this time, however, is John Paul II’s social doctrine. Today’s populists seem to think they are following in the saint’s footsteps. In February, the movement’s adherents from the US and Europe held a conference in Rome with the title “God, Honor, Country: President Ronald Reagan, Pope John Paul II, and the Freedom of Nations.”

Pope John Paul II holds a ball to be used in the World Cup Soccer opening game as FIFA President Joao Havelange looks on in Rome December 9, 1989.

As I noted in a piece for The Bulwark in April, John Paul’s extensive library of papal documents, official addresses, and informal remarks suggest an agenda that diverges sharply from this administration’s America First mantra.

To take but one example, John Paul was a consistent champion of global free trade, primarily because he saw it as crucial for the development of poorer nations. His orientation on this question is in direct opposition to the protectionist agenda of the populists who want to block poor countries from gaining access to their markets. In his first papal encyclical, Redemptor Hominis, John Paul called for a principle of global solidarity to allow all countries to participate in healthy commerce. Later in his pontificate, he supported the creation of a rules-based, multilateral trading system, governed by the WTO, to guarantee that rich countries could not block poor countries from selling their goods and services.

He also repeatedly warned of the dangers of excessive nationalism and reminded rich countries of their responsibilities as well as their rights. He called on nations to foster cultures that are open, tolerant, and respectful of minorities.

John Paul II was the world’s great defender of religious freedom and the integrity of the family. But his teachings on what constitutes a just society also built a large edifice on those important principles. It would be best if competing factions did not try to lay exclusive claim to his extensive and complex legacy, which does not fit neatly into any political category. It certainly does not fit naturally within today’s populist movements, which define themselves largely by their discomfort with society’s outsiders whom the former pontiff called on all peoples to welcome with open arms.

