Madison’s design can survive riots

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 16:43 Hits: 5

If you cross to the south side of the James River in Bent Creek, Virginia, and turn down Route 26, the first thing you’ll see is a billboard with the following message: “Welcome to Appomattox County Where Our Nation Was Reunited.”

It was a comforting sentiment to my son Bobby and me as we made our way to Appomattox Court House, the tiny village where Lee surrendered to Grant.

As father-and-almost-adult-son outings go, you can do worse than to drive through Virginia, starting in Lexington, heading east to Appomattox and then north to James Madison’s home at Montpelier. The site of the Union victory and the home of the father of the Constitution are good places to consider what it means to be an American and to have some easy visits with your youngest son.

Demonstrators protest as President Donald Trump’s motorcade passes the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on the way to the nearby Saint John Paul II National Shrine as protests continue against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

As with any honest assessment of our nation’s notable leaders and events, both visits were informed by descriptions of the stain of slavery and the long-unfulfilled promise of our Constitution. But acknowledging past injustice is not the same as discrediting the whole American experiment.

That’s what is so dismaying about the actions of a tiny minority of vandals — not the thousands of peaceful protestors exercising their First Amendment rights — who have been inflicting civil disorder on our cities these past few days. It’s not police brutality the vandals are against but the police, not acts of injustice but the justice system, not politicians but democratic self-government itself.

To combat this anarchy, we need leaders who understand what America is, what it has aspired to be, where it has fallen short, and how much it has achieved. Normally, we turn to our presidents for these honest and unifying messages. In my lifetime, every president — Republicans and Democrats — has been up to that task.

But not Donald Trump. Yesterday’s haranguing of the governors, the march across Lafayette Square dispersing peaceful protestors in his path, the poser’s waving of a bible — all were needless provocations, not acts of leadership.

Thankfully, not all leadership in America comes from the White House. Many governors and mayors are showing leadership — finding ways to call for both justice and peace by drawing on the best of the American tradition. Here in Washington, our third branch, the Supreme Court, has quietly been tackling thorny issues. Read the opinions of this term’s court calendar. There you will find a robust, civil, inspiring, and ultimately forward-looking debate and resolution of difficult problems.

It is not for me to mimic the ritualistic incantation that racial bigotry and injustice still pervades our land as it did 60 years ago and 160 years ago. It’s not true. We are a better country. Better than those past days, and better than what is happening in response to hateful acts by bad policemen.

When Bobby and I got to Madison’s Montpelier, we found the exhibits centered on the intricate balance of power prescribed by Madison in his determination to create a working republic. No one federal branch can be all-powerful, and the states, communities, and individuals have important roles to play as well. While peaceful protests are useful for drawing attention to injustice, the next step should be to consider how each of these spheres can best serve to protect every citizen’s unalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. In the end, Madison’s design will save us.

The post Madison’s design can survive riots appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/society-and-culture/madisons-design-can-survive-riots/