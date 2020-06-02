Now more than ever, employees need a tax deduction for job expenses

Articles

Thanks to COVID-19, many employees are incurring new job-related expenses. An unprecedented number of employees are working from home and confronting the costs of setting up and maintaining home offices, and some first responders are paying for personal protection equipment out of their own pockets.

Unfortunately, a provision of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act denies employees an income tax deduction for those costs. The provision, which never made sense, is particularly harmful in today’s work environment. Congress should change course and allow employees to deduct significant job-related expenses.

A fundamental tax policy principle prescribes that taxpayers should be allowed to deduct the costs of earning income on which they pay tax. A taxpayer who incurs $1,000 of expenses to earn $40,000 should pay the same tax as someone who earns $39,000 with no expenses — both taxpayers have the same amount of money left over for personal spending.

The income tax system follows that principle with respect to businesses, which have always been allowed to deduct expenses from revenue when computing taxable profits. Self-employed workers receive the same treatment.

In contrast, employees were subject to stricter rules even before the 2017 law. In most cases, employees could deduct out-of-pocket job-related expenses only to the extent that they exceeded 2 percent of income — a high bar. Furthermore, even that write-off was generally unavailable to employees who claimed the standard deduction.

Of course, some limits are necessary. Administrative costs make it impractical to allow deductions for employees with very small expenses. And the tax system should not provide full deductions for expenditures that provide employees with personal benefits and are therefore not purely job-related. Nevertheless, the pre-2017 limits were too stringent.

Rather than easing the limits, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act moved in the opposite direction, scrapping the deduction entirely for most employees in 2018 through 2025. Special provisions still allow some job-related costs to be deducted by some elementary and secondary teachers, performing artists, state and local officials, disabled workers, and members of the armed forces reserves.

The stimulus bill passed by the House on May 15 would take a small step forward by expanding the special provision for teachers and allowing new write-offs for some expenses incurred by first responders and front-line employees. Some lawmakers are considering going much further by restoring the pre-2017 deduction. Yet even that would not be enough. Employees would still have to clear the high 2-percent bar, and the numerous employees who claim the standard deduction would still be excluded.

Congress should go the full distance and allow all employees to deduct significant out-of-pocket job-related expenses.

