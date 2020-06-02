The DC primary highlights the need for nationwide preparations to vote by mail in November

Articles

Today’s primary elections here in the District of Columbia are a stark reminder of the need to prepare for expanded voting by mail across the country and to ensure the availability of safe polling places come November. Turnout in the primary is expected to be lower than usual, as health risks and reduced polling station numbers (20 instead of the usual 144) will make in-person voting more difficult. In addition, the District’s 7pm curfew starts before the polls close at 8pm. While voters are in principle exempt from the curfew, recent events involving state security forces suggest that going out to vote may become unsafe as early as 6:30pm.

As we explained in a recent policy brief for the Mercatus Center, the public health crisis alone makes preparations for expanded voting by mail a necessity. While voting by mail comes with certain risks and downsides, the chaos around the recent Wisconsin primary elections demonstrated that those are easily outweighed by the chaos that would ensue if we faced a resurgent pandemic in November.

Election volunteer Nancy Gavney verifies voter and witness signatures on absentee ballots as they are counted at the City Hall during the presidential primary election held amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beloit, Wisconsin, U.S. April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Election officials in Wisconsin have since learned their lesson and decided to send absentee ballot application forms to most registered voters. It is, unfortunately, not that easy to make last-minute changes. In the District, we have seen reports of overwhelmed Board of Elections staff hand-delivering ballots to some voters at their homes. Even without legal changes, demand for absentee ballots will surge in many other states as well. At the same time, numerous voters will continue to prefer to cast their ballot in person, and accommodations for that will need to be made as well.

Unfortunately, with the economy in shambles, state and local budgets have come under significant stress. Congress should therefore move quickly to allocate funding to state and local governments that will enable them to prepare for November. It should consider passing legislation that mandates such preparations to ensure that voters have the opportunity to vote safely no matter which state they live in.

