5 questions for Eli Dourado on why America should embrace technological progress

What kind of future is in store for us — one in which America reembraces innovation, or one where we fully reject it? And what can we do to encourage technological progress going forward? In a recent interview on Political Economy, Eli Dourado offered some ideas.

Eli is a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University, where he focuses on the technology, innovation, and economic growth.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation.

Pethokoukis: If you were an adult in the 1960s and I transported you to 2020, would you think, “Yes, everything worked out great”? Or would you think, “What happened? The future I imagined in the 60s — why didn’t we get it”?

Dourado: It would be a major disappointment, overall. The bright spots, everybody notes ­— are the internet, smartphones, and the price of consumer electronics going way down.

But we’ve abandoned high-speed flight and space exploration — man first walked on the moon in 1969 and hasn’t returned since 1972. We don’t have high-speed rail. We don’t have nuclear fusion or cheap clean energy. There hasn’t been a huge breakthrough in our life spans, even as we’re spending more and more money — 18 percent of GDP — on healthcare.

The market-loving side of me would blame regulation for suffocating America’s technological ambition. But maybe not. Do you have any idea what happened?

I think that’s a part of it, along with some cultural factors. For instance, the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, or NEPA, took effect January 1, 1970, and this coincides nicely with what we call the “great stagnation” starting in 1973.

NEPA is a major reason why we don’t have better infrastructure. For instance, the Boring Company —Elon Musk’s tunneling side project — is trying to connect DC and Baltimore with a 150 mph path, but the project is in environmental review, which has spawned a 500-page assessment that will ultimately determine when they’ll be able to start the project. They would be digging that right now if not for NEPA, which would clearly be better.

To what extent do you think that heavily increasing public spending on science funding would make a difference?

A bigger problem is that we’re not getting all of the possible benefits out of the money we’re currently spending because we’re affirmatively blocking the right action. We’re going through the motions, but we’re not really trying to make our programs efficient — we’re using it for other political purposes.

A great example is NASA funding. NASA has spent some effort over the last few decades to build this burgeoning commercial space industry, with Blue Origin and SpaceX and a bunch of smaller companies. But when NASA tries giving out big contracts, often Congress says, “You have to use this Boeing rocket assembled in my state” or something. For example, the space launch system: A huge rocket manufactured by Boeing in Alabama — which Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby wants used —costs at least 20 times what it’d cost NASA to do it commercially.

I would also call for a reform to our research institutions. The NIH has a very long grant cycle, at eight months or more. So the productivity of the most senior guy in the lab is cut in half because they spend that much time applying for grants.

So overall, finding ways to make existing research funding go further on top of increasing the research budgets is probably the right approach. We need to look at new methods of funding and new institutional protections. For NASA, maybe insulate them a little bit from congressional direction.

If we properly invest in science and embrace innovation, what’s the optimistic outcome? What is the possible “good news” that will get people excited about technological progress?

Look at where we haven’t been innovating — health, housing, energy, and transportation — and imagine what we could do. Imagine we put a lot of research dollars into anti-aging research, and your Apple Watch could tell a lot more about you than it can today. We could automate a lot more routine medical care so everyone lives longer and ages more healthily.

On housing, we need to figure out why we aren’t manufacturing enough living spaces and why so much of our building is inefficient. Housing is something like 16 percent of GDP when you put both imputed value plus construction together.

For energy, we should be going for clean energy too cheap to meter. We’ve had a lot of progress in solar and wind, not so much on base load energy. We need next-generation nuclear and geothermal to drive down both the cost and the carbon footprint of electricity and to electrify everything —vehicles and so on.

Then in transportation, people will be able to get anywhere on the planet within four hours for 100 dollars, anywhere within the city in five minutes for two dollars. So that’s a pretty cool future to me.

Does this pandemic makes that future more or less likely? Will this deep pessimism affect society and make us think we just “can’t do things”? Or will we start to say, “We can’t waste time with bad regulations, we can’t waste time by not investing in science research”?

I think it’s a mixed bag. One area where we could see some benefits is a lot of health regulation — making very visible the harms that our precautionary mentality on health regulation has caused. To be perfectly clear, the reason why we had a testing rollout mishap was because the FDA and CDC were trying to control the whole testing regime.

I think there’s going to be a lot more interest in biotech and in understanding the biology of viruses, which can lead to medical breakthroughs. The benefit will probably be on the biotech side, and maybe culturally it’ll make people a little less complacent.

But the performance by the government has been pretty bad, and it does make me worry about other disasters. If we get a crisis that is a lot worse, then I’d be especially worried.

