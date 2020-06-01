It’s OK to be thrilled about that SpaceX launch

Articles

When a newsy space launch happens at the same time as historic civil unrest, people are bound to ask if the former is, at best, an unhelpful distraction from the latter. That certainly was the case in the 1960s with the Apollo program. Back then, many Americans wondered if all those billions being spent on the space race would be better spent on poverty and other urban ills. Indeed, the recent biopic on astronaut Neil Armstrong includes a reminder of that reality by including a protest sequence portraying poet Gil Scott-Heron reciting his work “Whitey on the Moon.”

So it wasn’t surprising to me that some readers of my new The Week column, “What the SpaceX launch represents,” thought it trivial in light of the ongoing protests and riots happening across America. With all that’s going on here on Earth, who cares whether a Silicon Valley billionaire’s expensive hobby is successful or not? Who cares if a couple of middle-aged white men get to travel to the International Space Station? At least, this was some of the reaction I received on Twitter.

But I’m still glad I wrote about the SpaceX launch. NASA is right when it says, “Humans are driven to explore the unknown, discover new worlds, push the boundaries of our scientific and technical limits, and then push further. Curiosity and exploration are vital to the human spirit.” Or as astronomer Carl Sagan put it a bit more lyrically, “Exploration is in our nature. We began as wanderers, and we are wanderers still. We have lingered long enough on the shores of the cosmic ocean. We are ready at last to set sail for the stars.”

Now I realize that not everyone has their eyes on the skies. NASA realizes that, too. Always has. When the Space Race with the USSR was over, the space agency made a special point of touting the potential economic benefits of continuing to leave the planet — even if only to low-earth orbit rather than the Moon, Mars, or beyond.

And it’s that aspect of the SpaceX launch that I chose to emphasize in the piece. The space commerce industry is already a $400 billion industry and could be multiples of that over the coming decades. That growth could be driven by space tourism, orbital manufacturing, maybe even asteroid mining — or something else entirely. In the 2018 paper, “Space, the Final Economic Frontier,” Harvard Business School professor Matt Weinzierl writes, “Though economists should treat the prospect of a developed space economy with healthy skepticism, it would be irresponsible to treat it as science fiction.”

Just this afternoon, reports The Washington Post, the Congressional Budget Office told US lawmakers “that the U.S. economy will grow by $7.9 trillion less from 2020 to 2030 than it had projected in January. That amounts to a 3 percent decline in U.S. gross domestic product compared to its initial estimate.” Accelerating our slow-growth future just got a bit tougher, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But a thriving space commerce sector, something only markets can bring to fruition, can be part of the answer here. We should all hope that the SpaceX launch is another small step to a more prosperous tomorrow.

