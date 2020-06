Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 19:13 Hits: 4

The COVID-19 pandemic will reduce the size of economic output by a combined $7.9 trillion over the next decade in real terms, or 3 percent of cumulative GDP, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office.The report compared economic and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/500507-covid-pandemic-will-shrink-economy-by-8-trillion-in-next-decade-cbo