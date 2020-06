Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 14:57 Hits: 5

The Supreme Court in a 9-0 ruling Monday upheld the constitutionality of a financial oversight board that Congress set up to manage the restructuring of Puerto Rico's nearly $125 billion bond and pension debt.The unanimous decision rejects...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/500447-supreme-court-backs-financial-board-overseeing-puerto-ricos-debt