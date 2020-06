Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 16:24 Hits: 8

China has reportedly told state-owned firms to stop buying U.S. soybeans and pork, a move that would break a key provision of the Phase One trade deal between the world's two largest economies.Reuters reported on Monday, citing two unnamed sources,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/trade/500464-china-halts-state-purchases-of-us-soybeans-pork-report