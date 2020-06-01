How do we think about risk, regulation, and COVID-19?

Articles

Monday, 01 June 2020

The disruptive forces of novel coronavirus politics are not so new after all. Like scattered iron filings, various factional perspectives are reorganizing and returning back toward their more familiar polar home bases.

Whether you term such analysis as heuristics, sorting categories, or just oversimplified mental shortcuts, consider these magnetic forces at work, influencing how we all think about the policy trade-offs surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

(1) Reinforcing confirmation bias

My sampling of health policy webinars at the Zoom buffet line over the past few weeks uncovered few surprises. The Brookings Institution, Niskanen Center, Consensus Group, and Catalyst for Payment Reform all provided instant replays of pre-COVID-19 leftovers: auto-enrollment, one-stop benefits marketing, universal catastrophic coverage, accelerated erosion of employer-sponsored insurance, partisan-tinted federalism, COVID-19 risk minimization and compartmentalization, market power cost shifting, value pricing “tomorrow”, scalable capitation and payment reform, and employers leading while behind.

The phrase “I overlooked these factors and have changed my mind” never shows up in the transcripts, and neither do any leaps across genetic idea boundaries appear, such as auto-enrollment in ACA coverage for those applying for gun permits, individual capitation through cash-out defined contribution subsidies, or at-risk federal income tax base sharing. Instead, these experts have responded to this once-in-a-century pandemic by simply rewarming old policy recipes.

(2) Replaying the politics of dependence and independence

The fanning of growing risk-tolerance tension flames over how soon and how fast to reopen the economy — and society more broadly — reflect political calculations beyond “your money or your life” discount factors. In its starkest terms, individuals stripped bare of purposeful self-supporting identities, reliant on government transfer payments, and left subject to the discretionary whims of perishable guidance generally make more pliable “subjects” and loyal constituents — at least in feudal political theory. On the other hand, a thinner state, decentralized decision making, and more personal autonomy presumes a thicker and richer network of private resources and social connections. Do the math on the relative growth of the public versus private sector lately, check out which side has more “product” to sell, and connect it to near-term prospects for contrasting political agendas. One’s preferred setting on the dependency scale (at least for others) also correlates with reciprocal recommendations for which recent policy adjustments should become more permanent or remain temporary.

(3) Revisiting more innate political culture wars

A more robust framework for mapping perceptions of danger and disposition toward risk, developed most notably by political scientist Aaron Wildavsky in the 1980s, provides further insights. His cultural theory of preference formation outlined the four main filters through which people sort out such issues.

Let’s try them out in the COVID-19 post-lockdown debate:

Hierarchical collectivism (“Shut up and trust the scientists and health experts”)

Competitive individualism (“Got to reopen my store, get back to work, and make more money”)

Egalitarianism (“What about those groups hurt more and left behind?”)

Fatalism (“We’re probably going to die anyway and it won’t matter, so go ahead and just tell us what to do”)

Of course, people’s views on COVID-19 can be more complicated than this. However, as Wildavsky noted, most people are “cognitive misers” with limited capacity for dealing with information (even people with high levels of education, who he found likely to have many more unfounded preferences than other people, who at least have far fewer preferences about subject matter of which they know little.) Hence, they often resort to seeing many issues through these cultural filters, or just wing it at task force briefings.

However, even the best risk preference theory leaves gaps in predicting contemporary political posturing and positioning. The standard “desert” heuristic (system versus individual blame in attributing responsibility) breaks down when one leading authority claims the novel coronavirus was due to neither, arriving instead via another “other,” from far away (“China did it!”).

One presumed dividing line on Americans’ reactions to risk was they were willing to accept dangers that are voluntarily taken (highways, firearms, substance abuse) but will reject risks that are imposed on them. So what happens when you might choose to go to somewhere reasonably safe under current guidance, but you don’t know if others gathering there will follow the same guidance? Discuss among yourselves; it might be on the fall exams, and ballots.

