Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 23:00 Hits: 2

The Trump administration is making it easier for renewable energy projects to take advantage of certain tax credits amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service issued a notice Wednesday that said it would...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/499837-trump-administration-gives-renewables-more-time-to-take-advantage