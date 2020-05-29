Human progress and the Royal Society of Arts: My long-read Q&A with Anton Howes

Articles

The Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce was an important institution that helped transform Great Britain from a backwater in 1500 to the technological leader of the world by 1850. In a time of slowed innovation and technological pessimism, we could all stand to learn from this institution’s example. Anton Howes joined Political Economy to discuss how the Royal Society of Arts propelled British ascendance and what that means for us today.

Anton is the historian-in-residence at the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce. He is the author of the recently released “Arts and Minds: How the Royal Society of Arts Changed a Nation“.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: This is something that you wrote in a paper leading up to the book:

“In 1547, the year that Henry VIII died, the British Isles were peripheral to European technological development. Glass makers, for example, were said to be almost entirely lacking, and it would be some decades, despite the encouragement of the state, before glass makers could be enticed to bring their expertise. Even England’s textiles, its main export, were hampered by dyes of poor quality…. The preoccupation was not with developing technologies that were new, but with simply keeping pace. And yet, three centuries later, in 1851, the United Kingdom had become the world’s technological leader.”

How did that happen?

Howes: That really is the question. It’s the first sustained economic growth that the world had seen and really in kind of a mind-boggling way. If you’d looked at 1347 versus 1547, the world would not have seemed all that different, but 1851 compared to 1547 was quite radically different. The main reason it happens is that Brits in particular become especially good at developing the kinds of institutions that spread innovation further. And I don’t mean this in the sense that through good policymaking, you just had laws that were created that promoted things. I don’t think there’s actually all that much off that.

Rather, it’s that innovators both domestic and foreign — often immigrants coming to Britain or coming to England in that period — were lobbying for the kinds of changes that would support innovations, and not just their own. What innovators managed to do in Britain, I think quite uniquely, is consistently get the kinds of victories in creating the sorts of institutions or getting the sorts of laws and policies that would support innovation in general.

What you seem to see is not just this spread of what I call an improving mentality from person to person, from inventor to inventor, where they’re inspiring one another to adopt this way of doing things. At the same time, there’s a sort of public spiritedness, in that they are not just inventing for their own private gain (keeping secrets and so on), but also actively trying to spread innovation further — spreading that mentality to other people much as possible.

Sometimes when people talk about the Industrial Revolution, they’ll want to focus on things like coal in Great Britain or something, or this particular invention really kicked things off. They tend not to focus on beliefs. Now that’s not true in this podcast. We’ve had a lot of people on here — Joel Mokyr, Deirdre McCloskey — who focused on ideas and beliefs. When did this transformation begin? Do we have to go back to Francis Bacon?

I think potentially even earlier. You’re right to mention that there are all sorts of different industries that we could focus on. Coal in particular is a very popular one. Cotton, steam power (which I guess is also about application of coal), and iron metallurgy as well. Really, the Industrial Revolution sees consistent improvement across the board from agriculture to watchmaking, including everything in between: interior design, architecture, gardening. If you can think of a field, there was continuous improvement over this period.

And the other interesting thing is the timing. The classic Industrial Revolution that springs to mind for people is generally about 1760 to 1813. Maybe they’ll say there were a few key inventions that happen a bit before that. But really, if you look at Britain’s international reputation by 1700, foreigners are already saying, “If something is invented in France, it’s in Britain that it’s going to be perfected. It’s in Britain that you’re going to get this continuous improvement until it becomes a workable product, something that’s probably going to sell as well.”

Via Twenty20

So already by 1700, long before the kind of classic Industrial Revolution period, Britain seems to have this reputation for inventiveness — for improvement in particular. And so I think the period we really need to look at is that earlier bit: before 1700 or even 1660, and the creation of the Royal Society, which comprised this initial group of many of the scientists in Britain. We need to say, “Well, how is it that the Royal Society could emerge in the first place? And so early on, so precociously, given Britain was such a backwater just a hundred years earlier.”

Now, we shouldn’t overstress how much of a backwater it was. It was just peripheral — it wasn’t Stone Age or anything. But it was definitely peripheral to the rest of Europe compared to Germany, Italy, and even France. Perhaps even compared to Poland.

So I think the crucial century that we really need to focus on is really 1550 to 1650. Clearly that’s when something happens that’s quite special.

Can you connect the following dots, explaining how each led to the next? I have Francis Bacon, then the Royal Society of London for Improving Natural Knowledge, and then the subject of your book, the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufacturers and Commerce.

Britain’s, or England’s at least, primary activity in the first 50 years — so from the 1550s to 1600 — is very much about technological catch-up and developing the sorts of institutions that allowed Britain to be on par with other powers. Bacon comes along in this period, and what he does isn’t necessarily all that new, but he systematizes a way of thinking about the world. He’s a sort of lightning rod for the sorts of people who are saying, “Let’s look at all of the existing knowledge that we currently have, and let’s question everything.”

Bacon’s vision, in a sense, is that we need to systematically go through current knowledge. He thinks we should have a bunch of people who are going to go and read all the books, a bunch of people who are going to go and interview all of the tradesmen, people who are going to do all of the kind of investigative work and all of the observing of nature. And we’ll systematically rebuild what we currently know from the ground up. And we’ll test all of the old knowledge as well.

And the Royal Society is really set up about 50 or 60 years later by a bunch of people who essentially have been inspired by that Baconian call, that Baconian program. What happened with the Royal Society is that a lot of its fellows very quickly realized that rather than concentrating on improving things, in terms of coming up with new manufactures, new improvements, or inventions, the society instead focused primarily on what you might call natural philosophy at the time — what we today would call science; that is, discovery of new laws.

To give you an example of this, Robert Hooke or Robert Boyle have gained eternal fame for discovering scientific laws. Whereas if you take a typical inventor, the moment their invention is superseded — or even slightly improved — they are almost immediately forgotten unless they were particularly influential like James Watt. In terms of the kind of social standing and glory that comes with science, it was so much more attractive than what came with invention that they very much focused on the scientific and the more abstract, theoretical, or observational stuff.

By the 1750s, there’s this perceived need for a specific institution that takes the extra step of applying this expanding knowledge. And that’s where the Society of Arts fits in. Essentially, it’s about application of knowledge. The main founder isn’t a Royal Society member, but he is someone who’s in those circles. And many of the other initial members, especially the influential ones, people like Stephen Hales, who was a scientist and an inventor, are also fellows to the Royal Society who see the need for new institutions to take it a bit further.

What did the Royal Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce see as its mission at the beginning? How did it go about that mission?

Originally it was just 11 blokes who met in a coffee house and decided to declare themselves the Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. There was a prize fund, and each member paid their annual subscription fee or a life subscription fee. It was one person, one vote (very unusually, the society included women from the very beginning). And then they would have a debate — originally around the coffeehouse table, later in a great room as the society’s premises expanded and expanded to accommodate more and more people —about what kind of prizes they would have on offer. Essentially, things were done through pure direct democracy.

The things that it was doing reflected what England’s and London’s elites thought needed to be done — the kinds of things that they thought were problems that could have technological solutions. Or it could be things like a prize for opening a new trade or cultivating something else in the colonies that could then be imported to Britain, as well as the standard way that we think of inventions or improvements. So essentially anything that could be for the public good was up for grabs. There wasn’t any kind of delimiting of what the Society could and couldn’t do, so long as you could get other members to agree upon it.

For example, in the 1750s and 60s, artists were saying, “Well, you’ve called yourself Society of Arts. That includes painting and sculpture and so on. Let’s have more of that,” as a kind of attempted takeover of the institution by artists. You also had people who were concerned about Britain’s navy — concerned that due to deforestation they were not going to have enough timber for the Navy. And so they had a prize to fix that.

For the most part, however, they tried to fill in the gaps of what wasn’t already being invented. For instance, patents were becoming more and more commonly granted in the 1750s and 60s, and they very quickly decided that they wouldn’t accept patented inventions. Patents in those days were extremely expensive, so it suggested that there was already an incentive to invent that thing. So the moment that something was patented, they would say, “Okay, well, let’s try to advertise a prize for something that’s different.” And even when they had unsolicited inventions being submitted to them, they wanted them not to be patented because they wanted to allow anyone to be able to use those things, printing the details of them, having models of them that you could visit and have a go on, take drawings from and so on. It was very much about the diffusion and the spread of knowledge.

Even today, there’s this debate about what’s the better way to encourage innovation — is it through something like patents, or should we have prizes?

I’ve seen a lot of work that tries to ask, “Which is better, patents or prizes?” And I think that’s the wrong question. I think they’re supposed to complement one another. And I think that’s really how the society’s early members saw it as well: that patents have their own role. They incentivize people to innovate through this temporary monopoly. Specifications, which were not really around before the 1730s in a systematic way, became more and more common. As specifications became more common, and once specifications were actually being printed in journals, you could actually use them as a knowledge diffusion mechanism in addition.

But they saw themselves as kind of filling in the gaps. What were the sort of things that wouldn’t otherwise be patented? What’s less profitable, but still useful? Safety improvements for workers, consumer safety improvements — things that maybe couldn’t be covered by the patent system, but are still innovations, like signaling systems for the Navy. They’d give a whole bunch of prizes for that sort of thing. Although the lifeboat is simultaneously invented by a whole bunch of people, Henry Greathead’s gets a gold medal of the society. These are the sort of things on the periphery that were still very much worth promoting. And I think the lesson today is that if we have prize systems, we shouldn’t try to replace what already exists. We should try to supplement what already exists because, for the most part, it works pretty well.

Via Twenty20

Did the Society see itself as having a role in also persuading the larger society that innovation is a good thing? That even though it might be disruptive, innovation is great and will eventually be what’s best for economic growth, and eventually living standards will rise?

Well, I think it’s almost fundamental to why the Society was set up in the first place. The Royal Society was sometimes ridiculed. You have all these scientists coming up with theories, but what’s the use of it? When the Society of Arts is being set up in the 1750s, it is very much about justifying what’s going on. It’s saying, “All of this expansion of knowledge can have a practical, public-serving use.” I think the fact that it’s a direct democracy (at least in its first hundred years) reflecting mostly elite opinion — but still popular opinion about what kinds of problems should be dealt with — is a way of very subtly and implicitly telling people that innovation can be for the public good directly.

Tell me about what the Society had to do with the Climbing Boys.

This is a particularly good example, I think, of public-interested innovation. By the late 18th century, if you wanted to clean your chimneys in a big city like London, you were probably employing children, sometimes as young as four, to climb up into the chimney and clean it. It was extremely unsafe and extremely hazardous. There were cases of people accidentally lighting the fires underneath them and suffocating and killing them. There are cases of kids having to put out a fire that’s in the flue literally armed with a damp rag. Very often their life expectancy was extremely low because they would get all sorts of cancers just from the soot.

By around the 1760s, it started to be seen as a problem that really needs to be dealt with. But you can’t deal with a problem like that if you can’t find some sort of replacement. So a society was set up with some of the members of the Society of Arts, again in a coffee house, called the Society of Superseding the Necessity of Climbing Boys (which is the snappy version of the title). And they essentially campaigned for there to be a technological replacement for using children to clean chimneys. So the Society of Arts offers its own medal as part of this campaign, given it has these members in common.

And a replacement was invented by a guy called George Smart, and it was actually extremely simple. I like to think it was one of these examples of something that could have been invented much, much earlier, given that the principles were so simple. You know how you put up a tent at a camp site and you’ll have those rods with a cord down the middle of them that you can snap together? Imagine putting up a very, very long version of those rods, kind of clicking it all together, pulling the cord down the middle to open a brush at the top, and then just pulling the whole thing down with you. It was extremely effective.

It needed a few more improvements after that, but effectively it was a really great example — and I think it’s one of the examples that the Society is even today quite proud of — of using innovation to serve this public interest. Something that wasn’t necessarily going to cost a lot of people some profits. And actually a lot of the master chimney sweeps tried to campaign against the use of these new chimney brushes. It was a great example of that kind of public-serving, very popular innovation.

The role of the Society sort of changed from kind of a prize-awarding organization to being a place where reformers across society had a forum to promote those reforms in a variety of sectors. And then that evolution leads to the Great Exhibition in 1851. How?

In the 1830s and 40s, the Society seems to be in decline. If you were a member of the Society in its first hundred years, you were doing committee work. You were judging the prizes. You were working at which prizes to offer. You were debating what kinds of things you should be doing. It’s a lot of work to do that sort of thing. And by that stage, you had a whole bunch of spin-off societies. Often these were specialist societies that provided lectures and a better way to spend your Wednesday evening after work, a more entertaining way of doing things. So the Society’s membership starts declining quite drastically, and they start to reform themselves.

And one of the things that they come up with as a new way of doing things is firstly, instead of using prizes all the time, they become more of a platform for the diffusion of knowledge. Particularly when it came to combining existing specializations. So you have the emergence of things like photography, which is a combination of art and chemistry. You have increasingly a lot of work that’s combining agriculture with chemistry, like fertilizers. And you get all sorts of these combinations, where the Society had once separated all these things with separate little committees to work out which prizes to offer. They start to see themselves as a platform for bridging those specialties.

And you also have this idea picked up from the French. Since about 1798 in France, in order to catch up with Britain industrially in terms of manufactures and invention, they’ve started to hold national exhibitions of industry. And the basic idea is that if you have this exhibition where you can put in one room all of the manufactures from Marseille to Lyon to Paris to Normandy, from wherever. You can compare like with like, and the inventors in Marseille can look at the textile machinery in Paris and say, “This is slightly better than what we’ve currently got, and here’s how we could improve it.” Essentially by putting everything physically in the same space, you could allow manufacturers to learn from one another much more rapidly.

And at the same time, you can also encourage consumers. Consumers might come and look at all of the textiles, for example, that have been produced all over the country. They can see the ones that are produced by their local producers and the ones that are produced by different producers and say, “Why aren’t we getting that here?” or “Should we be importing this from here?”

The idea was not only to provoke domestic producers to up their game and spread the best practice, but also just to expose consumers to what they didn’t already know about — and didn’t know they wanted. If you show them some amazing contrivance, some amazing design for the first time, then they can start to cultivate increased and very different demands as well. And so members of the Society by the 1840s were quite inspired by this model of doing things.

Eventually this leads to the Great Exhibition of 1851, which is a kind of pinnacle of when Britain really does seem to be ahead of so many other countries industrially. But the idea of the Great Exhibition of 1851 is actually, again, taking a French idea which the French hadn’t yet quite got around to implementing: Instead of just having these national exhibitions, have an international exhibition where you can include the industry of all nations. And the idea was that, in addition to promoting industrial catch-up for countries that were behind and showing them the best of what was available internationally, this would also promote free trade. If a consumer in Britain saw what could be produced in France and wondered why British producers weren’t creating that as well, then they could either demand that British producers up their game or start demanding lower tariffs.

After the Great Exhibition, there were so many more of these international exhibitions every few years. And interestingly, it seems as though with every international exhibition, there was more and more international cooperation and lowering of tariffs. They were often the chance for a lot of the politicians, artisans, manufacturers, and merchants from all over the world to meet in the same place for the first time or increasingly at regular intervals. You get a lot of the international standardization movements coming out of it. And you also see, for example, France abolishing passports for British artisans. You see France lowering its tariff barriers and so on and so forth. So they became these engines of international cooperation as well as of free trade.

What does the Society do today?

That’s a great question. The society has done a lot of things since then as well. From these innovation prizes in the first hundred years, there was a move to exhibitions and also examinations. Because when you can see who’s ahead and who’s behind internationally, you can also work out (or at least certain reformers can point to) where Britain is behind and say, “Here are the sorts of reforms that we need to catch up with the rest of the world or to keep ahead of France and Germany, our rivals who are perhaps catching up with us.” So for example, you get the promotion of educational reforms in Britain, usually by examinations, which the Society helped to spearhead. (Actually, the Society ran an examination board until well into the 1980s. That examination board still exists today, although it’s no longer run by the Society.)

But after that, a lot of what the Society did would end up kind of being a platform for lectures. You still have a lecture program today. You still have its journal today. But the unique thing about the Society of Arts — the reason I think it was well worth writing a book about it and hopefully well worth reading a book about it — is that there isn’t really an organization quite like it. It has had to reinvent itself every few years based on whatever it’s done. So if it creates a new project, it usually puts that project out into the world and lets it run itself as its own institution. Then it has to work out, “Well, what’s the next problem and what’s the next thing that we should do?” So lately it sometimes has resembled a bit of a think tank coming up with all sorts of reports, trying to work out what kind of problems Britain and perhaps the rest of the world have, and then trying to come up with more innovative solutions to it.

Nowadays, it has over 30,000 fellows. They had a report about a lack of community-based banking in the UK. Rather than just calling for banks like those to be set up, they actually helped set up a few banks, which is currently undergoing their regulatory approvals and so on in the country. It is an interesting way of using their network fellows, getting them to be amongst the shareholders, amongst the initial board of directors, relying upon their expertise and so on. So it kind of follows this model that’s very difficult to describe, frankly, especially when people ask what it does today. But if we think of the Society of Arts as being Britain’s national, voluntary, semi-official improvement agency, in the very broadest sense of the term “improvement,” that’s the best description I’ve come up with.

To wrap up, frequent listeners to the podcast know we focus a lot on innovation. So what advice would you give policy makers — whether in London or Washington — if you want to have a more innovative society? How we can take this time of crisis and get some good out of it and become a more innovative, forward-thinking society?

I think there’s a whole bunch of reforms that could be done — almost supplements to the existing systems that might be useful, especially at a time like this. I suggest, for example, doing the sort of thing that the French government did in the 1830s which was to purchase a patent and then release it to the public. Some work by Michael Kremer, who won the Nobel Prize last year for economics, actually suggested a really clever way of doing this: Using auctions to discover the prices of those patents and to discover which of them are actually more valuable than others. Then the government could perhaps release those patents to speed up to international progress. Because very often you have certain patents that are technological bottlenecks. For example, 3D printing has been around since the 1980s, but it’s only flourished as a sector since the mid-2000s because that’s when all the patents started to expire.

Michael Kremer, Economic Sciences Laureate, The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, speaks during his Nobel lecture “Experimentation, Innovation and Economics” at Stockholm University in Stockholm, Sweden December 8, 2019. TT News Agency/Christine Olsson via REUTERS

I’m not suggesting changing the patent system. That’s an extremely difficult thing to do. But you can supplement it by having this policy of patent buyouts. And so I suggested this could be done for certain bottlenecks when it comes to the sorts of things that we require for coronavirus testing, for production of ventilators and so on. There’s so many lessons to learn from the past. It’s striking that there isn’t something today like those Society of Arts prizes. Why don’t we have this kind of systematic prize-giving organization? Not for these grand prizes or longitude-type prizes, where it’s some huge thing that will take millions of dollars or pounds to develop. But for smaller things, for incremental changes, which I think are just as valuable very often.

And the same with the exhibitions that I mentioned earlier. The World’s Fairs are the successors to the Great Exhibition of 1851, but nowadays they’re effectively national branding exercises. They’re not actually exhibitions of industry, which is what they originally were. I think they’ve very much lost sight, since about the 1950s and 60s, of what their original purpose was. And I don’t see them as necessarily being engines of free trade. So I think there are all sorts of things that could be done in that regard.

My guest today has been Anton Howes. Anton, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you very much.

