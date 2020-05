Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 15:47 Hits: 4

Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie on Thursday stopped short of committing to remove headstones in VA cemeteries engraved with swastikas and tributes to Adolf Hitler, citing the need for historical preservation."I have asked my people to look...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/499926-va-secretary-stops-short-of-agreeing-to-remove-nazi-headstones