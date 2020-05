Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 19:28 Hits: 4

Democratic lawmakers on a key House subcommittee are pressing the Treasury Department about the prepaid debit cards being used to deliver coronavirus relief payments to millions of Americans, saying that some taxpayers are concerned the cards are a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/499991-house-democrats-press-treasury-on-debit-cards-used-for-coronavirus-relief