Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 15:13 Hits: 6

Tenants are afraid mass evictions will take place in the coming weeks as eviction moratoria across the country begin to expire. As the coronavirus pandemic began to take a grip on the country in March, dozens of states passed eviction moratoria...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/499718-tenants-fear-mass-eviction-as-moratoria-expire