Does DC have 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases? The data are unclear.

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 18:47 Hits: 2

DC policymakers and residents are anxiously watching daily data on new COVID-19 cases to see when the city will satisfy criteria for reopening. On May 24, the Department of Health announced that DC had reached a new peak in COVID-19 cases, generating a three-day setback in the march toward 14 days of sustained decline. The statistical methods used to determine that a new peak had been reached and the logic behind the three-day reset, however, remain ambiguous.

The DC Department of Health faces the challenge of communicating to a public unfamiliar with basic statistics. However, the criteria that officials are using to draw inference from the data has proven difficult to ascertain even for those with an understanding of statistical concepts. DC seems to be comparing day-to-day changes in the count of residents with COVID-19 symptom onset to the standard deviation calculated at the peak of the crisis, but the exact statistical test has not been disclosed publicly, to my knowledge.

In my AEI working paper, “Does your state have 14-days of declining COVID-19 cases?”, I lay out a transparent test for exactly the question DC is trying to answer. I argue that the 14-days-of-sustained-decline criterion implies that the prior two weeks of data should resemble a downward sloping stair-step function — a function in which the positive test rate declines each day — which is what I call a “monotonically decreasing trend.” Here’s the test I propose: Evaluate how well the best-fitting monotonically decreasing curve predicts the actual data relative to alternative theories about the data’s shape, e.g., that the levels have remained constant or are well-characterized by an upside-down U-shape.

For example, below is a graph that illustrates DC’s daily positive test rates from May 11 to May 25 (in black) and the best-fitting monotonically decreasing curve (in red). The red line shows little resemblance to the black line, indicating the data are not well-described by sustained decline. Thus, the statistical test rejects the claim that DC has experienced 14 days of declining positive test rates.

While I believe this is the right statistical test of the 14-day-decline criterion, the publicly-available health data may not be of sufficient quality for the test to offer meaningful results. For example, I am forced to discard the observation on May 22, because public reports imply that fewer than zero people were tested on that day. This data error brings into question the reliability of all surrounding data points.

Furthermore, the positive COVID-19 test rate is not an ideal indicator of the intensity of the pandemic because the statistics are not based on a random sample. If the only people who are tested are experiencing symptoms, the positive test rate would likely remain fairly constant over time, even if the intensity of the pandemic were waning. The raw number of positive test counts is also not a very good indicator — if increased testing capacity means that more residents are being tested, we would expect to see more positive cases, even if the underlying intensity of the pandemic were constant.

However, the DC Department of Health would be providing a major service by publishing a graph like the one above that clearly illustrates how it is modeling the data. While some statistical concepts are complex, explaining something like ‘this is how we are determining whether DC has had 14 days of sustained decline in COVID-19 cases’ should be possible through simple summary statistics, clear data visualization, and a succinct description of a statistical test. Furthermore, if the differences in case intensity from peak-to-trough or day-to-day need to be scaled by the standard deviation of the data, then assumptions underlying how the standard deviation estimate is calculated should also be transparently presented.

Finally, it’s worth noting a few common mistakes that can arise when using statistical tests that rely on standard deviations to determine statistical significance. First, the relevance of the two-standard-deviation critical value is for a single hypothesis test, not a series of repeated hypothesis tests. The likelihood of one out of 14 consecutive days failing a test that is designed to have a false positive rate of 5 percent on each day is much higher than 5 percent. Second, the relevant standard deviation when testing the difference between estimates of two levels — e.g., a peak and trough — depends on the standard deviations of both estimates, not just the peak.

Lastly, and most importantly, the two-standard-deviation criterion is generally used for tests of hypotheses that some quantity is different from zero. For the current question, this is the wrong benchmark. A useful thought experiment is whether the test being used would correctly identify a series of slowly decreasing case rates as a sustained decline and a series of slowly increasing case rates as not a sustained decline. Without a clearer explanation of the method that DC is using, I cannot say for sure whether this is the case. But, based on public reporting, I suspect it isn’t.

The post Does DC have 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases? The data are unclear. appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/does-dc-have-14-days-of-declining-covid-19-cases-the-data-are-unclear/