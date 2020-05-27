Social media companies don’t have to be politically neutral if they want to moderate content

Articles

President Trump isn’t going to “close down” Twitter, despite his threat to do so. The social media site is a private company, and CEO Jack Dorsey can label tweets or ban them as he sees fit. Even those of the president of the United States. The First Amendment protects individuals from censorship by government, not private actors like social media.

Of course, such threats matter when they come from politicians, especially the president. Call it intimidation or “working the refs,” such threats could make social media executives more hesitant to moderate certain types of content. Then there’s the political reality that threats might also just be a way of stirring up a politician’s supporters, especially in an election year.

But there is a real public policy issue at play here. As Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, tweeted; “The law still protects social media companies like @Twitter because they are considered forums not publishers. But if they have now decided to exercise an editorial role like a publisher then they should no longer be shielded from liability & treated as publishers under the law.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020.

This view represents a common and unfortunately persistent misunderstanding of internet law, specifically Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996. The provision says that “No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

Section 230 protects internet companies from the actions of their users and allows them to moderate content. To be clear: The law was intended to encourage them to do just that. And if there were no Section 230? Maybe no moderation — and sites get overrun by extremists and conspiracy theorists. Or maybe overmoderation — and sites become bland places to post cute pet photos.

Now as to this issue about being neutral platforms versus publishers, let me excerpt a bit from my 2019 chat with Jeff Kosseff, assistant professor of cybersecurity law at the US Naval Academy and author of “The Twenty-Six Words That Created the Internet”. From that conversation:

Pethokoukis: I want to go through some of the myths and clarify what we have been talking about, because I often see arguments claiming that Section 230 granted special immunity to internet platforms but only on the condition that they are politically neutral. Supposedly, that was the grand bargain. From what you are saying it does not sound like that was the grand bargain. Kosseff: All I can say is I’ve spoken with both former members of the House now, Senator Wyden and former Congressman Cox who wrote the bill, and they say that’s not true. Chris Cox recently wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed on the topic. I also spoke with the lobbyists from who were on the civil liberties side and the tech companies’ side at the time, who worked with Cox and Wyden, and they also told me that’s not true. What they might be trying to say is that Section 230 was supposed to foster political discourse, which is true. Pethokoukis: What about the special immunity part of that critique? Is there something special that these companies were given that other companies were not given? In the book you talk about internet exceptionalism, too. Was the immunity special? Kosseff: Oh, absolutely. This is something most industries would love to have. Obviously, I think the unique part about this — and this is where I’m not an absolutist on Section 230, and I’m open to some thoughtful changes — is that of course it’s for the companies. They couldn’t exist in their current forms without it. That said, it’s also a benefit for society in the sense that it provides these extraordinary free speech protections. This can have negative effects too, depending on what that speech is, but we have to look at Section 230 much more holistically and not just say, “Well, it’s a benefit for the companies.” Yeah, that’s true. Pethokoukis: And it’s not just a benefit for Google and Facebook either, but for any company that’s going to really operate online, from traditional media to social media. Right? Kosseff: It is. You see many mid-size platforms that really benefit from Section 230. And from looking at how these mid-size platforms handle user content, I’ve found they’re actually among the most thoughtful platforms in terms of how they develop their policies and how they listen to their users, which is what Section 230 is designed to encourage. Pethokoukis: Whenever I tweet about Section 230, someone will say “Look, these companies have a big choice to make. They can either be a neutral platform or a publisher. That is the binary choice, and they must decide.” Is that pulled out of the law in any way? Kosseff: No, I don’t know what they’re talking about. I always hesitate to even respond to this, because I’m not quite sure what their parameters are for publisher or platform. Are they saying you don’t do any moderation at all? A free-for-all? I seriously would not want to be on the internet at all if that was the case.

