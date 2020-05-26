Will the global liquidity tsunami rekindle economic growth or spark inflation?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

Major central banks are undertaking new stimulus programs with a scope unimaginable a few years ago. The Federal Reserve (Fed), the Bank of Japan (BOJ), and the European Central Bank (ECB) initiated new programs to purchase securities and open lending facilities to support businesses in the hopes of preventing a global COVID-19 deflation. This massive monetary stimulus is meant to spark recovery, but it may ultimately backfire and trigger inflation.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed and other central banks pushed policy rates to the “zero-lower bound.” The ECB, the BOJ, and other European central banks subsequently pushed policy rates below zero. When interest rates alone did not stimulate growth, central banks undertook massive quantitative easing operations, buying up government guaranteed securities and (in some cases) equities, increasing the size of central bank balance sheets, and pushing bank reserves to unprecedented levels.

The liquidity created to combat the financial crisis gave rise to inflationary concerns, but inflation never materialized. Central banks never even achieved their stable 2 percent nonaccelerating inflation target even though policy rates remained negative or near zero for years. When COVID-19 arrived, no central bank had successfully unwound their special financial crisis policies and returned to normal pre-crisis monetary policy operations.

By January 2020, the coronavirus had spread beyond China. In mid-March, it became clear that virus mitigation measures would disrupt the economies of infected nations, so central banks took decisive actions creating new stimulus programs to cushion the impact of the impending recessions.

Once the economic damage from COVID-19 became apparent, the Fed acted decisively. On March 3, it lowered the target federal funds rate by 50 basis points. On March 15, it lowered the target rate another 100 basis points, reduced the discount rate by 150 basis points, slashed reserve requirements to 0, and announced a new quantitative easing operation to purchase at least $500 billion in Treasury securities and $200 billion in agency mortgage-back securities (MBS).

On March 17 and 18, the Fed announced three new special funding facilities: the Commercial Paper Funding Facility, the Primary Dealer Credit Facility, and the Money Market Mutual Fund Funding Facility. On March 23, it extended its Treasury and MBS purchase program to “amounts needed” and added purchases of agency commercial MBS. In late March, the Fed established temporary dollar swap lines and repo facilities with foreign central banks to allow foreign central banks access to US dollars so they could support the needs of businesses in their domestic economies.

After Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the Fed established new special funding and liquidity facilities to support businesses and municipalities. These programs became possible when the US Treasury agreed to cover any Fed default losses using CARES Act funding. The programs include: the Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility, the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility, the Main Street New Loan Facility, the Main Street Expanded Loan Facility, the Municipal Liquidity Facility, and the Paycheck Protection Lending Facility.

Before the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed held $890 billion in assets. With its COVID-19 stimulus programs, the Fed’s assets could grow to $10 trillion, approaching 50 percent of US GDP.

The BOJ and Japanese government aggressively responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BOJ doubled its purchases of exchange-traded funds to $112 billion. It coordinated dollar swap lines with the Federal Reserve to lower the dollar borrowing costs of Japanese companies, established a special no-interest lending facility, and substantially increased its purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds. In conjunction with BOJ efforts, the government announced an economic stimulus package equal to 20 percent of GDP — including low interest loan programs for large businesses and loans as well as guarantees and cash assistance for small and medium size enterprises. With these programs in place, the BOJ’s asset holding will be well in excess of Japan’s GDP.

The ECB has acted less aggressively than the Fed and BOJ, but it has still initiated a large ($820 billion) government bond purchase program to control the borrowing costs of high-deficit member countries hard hit by the pandemic. Internal ECB discussions indicate that the ECB may expand this bond purchase program, but because its charter prohibits direct funding of member governments’ deficits, the ECB’s policy options may be more limited than those available to the Fed and BOJ.

