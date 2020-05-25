Why did America stop building? My long-read Q&A with Eli Dourado

Articles

Artificial intelligence, clean energy, gene editing, and so many other technologies on the horizon give us great reason to be optimistic about humanity’s future. But the COVID-19 pandemic and a subsequent stagnation have made many people pessimistic about what comes next. How can policymakers encourage innovation in order to push our future in a positive direction? Eli Dourado joined Political Economy last week to discuss.

Eli is a senior research fellow at the Center for Growth and Opportunity at Utah State University, where he focuses on the technology, innovation, and economic growth. Previously, he was a senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: I love your personal website’s intro— I think this sums up who you are so well. It says:

“My fondest wish is that GDP per capita would reach $200,000 by 2050. To get there, we need lots of new hard technology, and inevitably, that hard technology’s going to be deployed in highly regulated industries. I try to stack the regulatory deck in favor of new technology and the economic and social change it brings about.”

That’s your forward-thinking, future-oriented vision: You think tomorrow can be better than today — maybe much better — if we do the right things.

But before we get into the future, I want to take a step back and ask the following question: If you were someone who was an adult in the 1960s and with this set of interests, and I transported you to 2020, would you think, “Yes, everything worked out great. All my dreams have kind of happened,” or would you think, “What happened? The future I imagined in the 60s — we didn’t get it”? Which of those would be your reaction? Amazement at what we’ve achieved or disappointment at what we didn’t achieve?

Dourado: I think overall, it would be a major, major disappointment. The bright spots, of course, are things like the internet, smartphones, and declining prices of consumer electronics.

Meanwhile, we have disappointments in things like transportation, where the first flight of the Concorde was in 1969, but today we don’t have supersonic flight. With space colonization, man walked on the moon in 1969, and as of today, only 12 men have ever been on the moon — the last one was in 1972 or 1973, I believe.

We’ve abandoned space, we’ve abandoned high-speed flight. In the US, we don’t have high-speed rail. We don’t have nuclear fusion. We don’t have clean energy too-cheap-to-meter.

What about health? I don’t know what the expectations for longevity were 50 years ago, but I bet they were more ambitious than what we’ve achieved.

Yeah, absolutely. Life span has been ticking up, which is great. But it hasn’t had that major leap forward — there hasn’t been a huge breakthrough. By the way, the other thing about health is that we’re spending more and more money to get that. So, we’re spending 18 percent of GDP on healthcare, and it’s not obvious that this is major progress.

If I were to think about what happened, I guess the market-loving side of me would say, “Oh, you know, it’s regulation. We’ve just created all these regulatory barriers and they were just like a wet, suffocating blanket on America’s technological ambition. That’s the big reason.”

Someone else might say, “Well, after the Vietnam War people just became disillusioned.” I don’t know. Do you have a unified theory? Do you have any idea of what happened?

I think it’s a combination of regulatory and cultural. In my role, I focus mostly on the regulatory stuff. I’ve been focused on some of the regulatory changes that have occurred since around 1970, and one of them that I’ve been focusing on a lot is the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, which took effect January 1st, 1970. It coincides nicely with what we call the “great stagnation” — which Tyler Cowen has pinned at starting in 1973.

But I think NEPA, as it’s called, is a major reason why we don’t have better infrastructure and why the federal government has been unable to be effective in expanding major works that could really advance humanity.

Can you give me an example of something you think we would have if not for NEPA?

Yeah, so I can give you a perfect example. Right now, you’ve heard of the Boring Company. It’s Elon Musk’s tunneling side project. They are developing a tunnel between DC and Baltimore which would connect the two cities. Still not the full Hyperloop-type concept, but they’re talking about doing it at 150 miles per hour.

Tesla Inc. founder Elon Musk speaks at the unveiling event by “The Boring Company” for the test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018. Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS

That project right now is in environmental review, and who knows how long that’s going to take? They’ve developed a 500-page environmental assessment which ultimately will determine whether they have to do a further environmental review on other environmental impacts. They would be digging that tunnel right now if not for NEPA.

I mean, it’s been a half a century. Why would we not fix this if people thought it was a problem? They may not know about it, but I think there’s a general belief that there’s a lot of regulation — whether environmental or otherwise — that make it hard to build things inexpensively or to get them done in a reasonable amount of time. I think there’s a general sense that whatever the problems are, that might be one of them. So why is it still a significant problem after half a century?

That’s a great question. This is where maybe the cultural problems start to seep in. I think there’s a little bit of a lack of imagination and lack of excitement and more of a fear-based “keeping what we have” mentality, rather than us approaching it from a position of confidence and strength and saying, “I’m excited about change and about the future.”

I know you’re not a cultural historian. But as someone who’s interested in this and is probably disappointed that things aren’t moving faster, how is this even possible? We’re a society soaked in science fiction. And at the exact same time we had NEPA, we started to have an explosion of movies about the future — far more science fiction films and TV shows than ever before.

I would think that that would at some level make us hungry for change, saying, “Boy, why can’t we have starships?” So I would think that we should be moving faster, that the culture would somehow be supporting a more ambitious, future-oriented society. But it seems to be just the opposite. It’s very hard for me to figure out how those two things go together.

Well, I think it’s a couple things. First of all, you and I like science fiction,but it is still a niche genre and not everybody loves it. The other thing which is interesting with science fiction is that most American science fiction these days is a little bit dystopian, right? It’s not these fantastic worlds, and there are just normal human stories going on in them. The message is much more: “Here’s how it went wrong. Here’s how the technology itself goes wrong.”

I think this is one area where maybe Chinese science fiction is doing a little better, with maybe “The Three-Body Problem”. It’s more ambitious storytelling in the future.

Right. I think of the science fiction when I was growing up. They all tended to be pretty pessimistic, certainly in the 70s, a lot of pessimism. We had movies like “Soylent Green” and “Planet of the Apes”. Then they had “Blade Runner” in the early 80s. Things picked up, where we had “Back to the Future” at some point and then “Back to the Future Part II” was a little more optimistic. Maybe it comes and goes — I’m not sure which period we’re in now.

But now, looking forward, where is that optimistic vision? I know you’ve seen this essay by Marc Andreessen, the venture capitalist, arguing that we need to start building now, that all these problems with the pandemic will make it harder to grow in the future, and that we have to start solving problems and creating the kind of future we want. What did you take from that essay?

I think it was kind of a rallying cry and it was trying to get a lot of people on board. What it didn’t offer was a lot of detailed solutions, because once you start offering the detailed solutions, people start second-guessing them.

I think it was a good start, and I think this is Marc picking up the stuff that Peter Thiel and Elon Musk and so on have been saying. We need to do these bigger things. And so, I’m glad Marc is doing that and I think people should join that cultural movement that he’s trying to build. But at some point, it’s going to get into the nitty-gritty questions. For instance, how do we reform NEPA? How do we reform these other regulations that are potentially blocking progress?

Right. There weren’t a lot of details. One could glean that he took issue with regulations that made it hard to build big infrastructure projects or housing in high productivity cities. Another thing I sense that he was suggesting was that the government failed to do the good things they’re supposed to do, even as it was also doing bad things like regulations which slowed growth and building.

For example, to what extent do you think spending a lot more on science funding would’ve made a big difference? Or is that money wasted and we really wouldn’t have been changing much?

I think a great example I’ve looked into recently is NASA funding. NASA has spent some effort over the last few decades to build this burgeoning commercial space industry, with Blue Origin and SpaceX and a bunch of smaller companies that are also very much involved. They’ve invested this energy in building up this industry, but then when they go to give out big contracts, Congress often comes in and someone says, “Well, you have to use this Boeing rocket because it is assembled in my state.”

Workers pressure wash the logo of NASA on the Vehicle Assembly Building before SpaceX will send two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station aboard its Falcon 9 rocket, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

In particular, I’m thinking about the space launch system, which is a huge rocket. It’s designed and built by Boeing and it’s manufactured in Alabama and appropriations chairman Richard Shelby wants that rocket to be used. It’s something like 20 to 30 to 50 times the cost of what it would cost NASA to do it via commercial rocket.

We’re not getting the benefits there. So when you wonder why we’re spending all this money on space and not getting very much out of it, it’s because we’re affirmatively blocking the right action. We’re kind of going through the motions of having a space program — which I think is good —but we’re not really trying to make it efficient. We’re using it for other political purposes.

Last year, we had on Jonathan Gruber who wrote a book called “Jump-Starting America” with Simon Johnson, saying we should basically double our science investment — and also try to create these little science hubs all around the country.

Whether or not you think we should try to create little science cities across America, is doubling scientific research a good idea? Let’s just double scientific research. We’re spending money on everything else right now, so let’s double basic research funding and see how that works. Would that be a waste of money or would that be something worth trying?

It might be worth trying, but I would say we also need to reform our research institutions. If you take something like the NIH — which has a very long grant cycle, at eight months or more — and you look at how the principal investigators in these labs are actually spending their time, they’re spending half their time applying for grants. So the productivity of the most senior guy in the lab is cut in half because of the way that the grants are given out. We need to look at new methods of funding and new institutional protections, maybe. For NASA, maybe insulate them a little bit from congressional direction, and so on.

Finding ways to make existing research funding go farther — on top of increasing the research budgets — is probably the right approach.

I’m interested in why things have not worked out the way that maybe I envisioned when I was a kid. Do you think that skepticism about what government can do has played a role in this? For instance, there would be these reports that would come out criticizing government research spending, saying something like, “Oh, they’re spending the money on all these silly projects. We don’t know where they’ll ever lead.” That kind of thing.

Whether it’s general skepticism about big government or big government science, do you think any of that anti-government feeling that started the 80s played a role in which we just don’t try to do big things?

That could be. I’ve seen those stories too, proclaiming, “We’re spending $300,000 studying the mating habits of these worms.” And they’d be completely divorced from the actual justification — maybe there is something to learn from that study.

I don’t want to think that’s true, because I like limited government. I don’t want to think that the Reagan revolution of the 80s has played any role in why we don’t have flying cars.

Granted, I think Reagan had big ideas — Star Wars was a big idea — but I do wonder whether that era helped lead Americans to conclude, “Maybe they did the Manhattan Project and Apollo but now we’re done. Now we can’t do big things anymore.”

Yeah, I think there is something fundamentally different about these small-dollar research projects versus actual big, megaprojects. Even if people are skeptical about this tiny project that they don’t know anything about, I think that’s more of a novelty, and maybe it’s not healthy. I don’t see a direct path from there to that major stagnation. In fact, I think we’re not even trying to do the big megaprojects.

I think about something like Eisenhower’s interstate highway system — what’s the analog to this that we’re trying to do today? It’s like a 50-mile high-speed rail project in California, because we’ve given up on San Francisco to LA. It’s certainly not a nationwide Hyperloop network. I think if somebody were to propose a truly innovative nationwide Hyperloop network, I don’t think that the response would necessarily be like, “This is silly.” It might be, “It’s too expensive. It’s too theoretical.” But it probably wouldn’t be the same reaction as the mating habits of worms.

When I read stories about people who worry about automation or technological change, I think it’s very easy for people to see the downsides of technology — maybe some of this is also because of films and how they show the very dreary future where AI killed all of us — I think people don’t have a very good idea of how it works out, how our lives could be better. They don’t see the big projects that would make our lives better.

What would be an optimistic story if we decide that, yeah, we want to invest in science, and we want to do big things, and we want to embrace technological change? I ask especially because you have all these people saying, “We need to go back to Walden Pond,” because technology’s screwing up progress, just ruins the environment. What is the “good news” story that you can tell people to get them excited about technological progress?

I’ll tell an optimistic story, starting from a pessimistic story. What haven’t we done? I keep coming back to four sectors in the economy: health, housing, energy, and transportation. Those combined are close to 50 percent of GDP, and they’re something like 60 percent of household budgets.

Imagine in health that we put a lot of research dollars into anti-aging research or understanding biological aging, making treatments that reverse aging. At the same time, your Apple Watch can tell a lot more about you than it can today. So you remove people from the loop, and you automate a lot more routine medical care.

In that story, you’re living longer, and you’re aging more healthily. While you eventually drop dead — far off in the future — you don’t have a lot of chronic age-related diseases. And you probably don’t need to go to the doctor that often, because if something’s wrong with you, your watch catches it very quickly. In that scenario, you’re spending much less than 18 percent of GDP on healthcare, and you’re living a lot longer, you’re getting better results for it. That saves more time and money to spend on other things, right?

On housing, we need to figure out why we aren’t manufacturing houses and why we’re building one house every time we build a residence, right? Housing is something like 16 percent of GDP when you put both imputed value plus construction together.

With energy, we should be going for clean energy that’s too cheap to meter. We’ve had a lot of progress in solar and wind, but not so much on baseload energy. We need next-generation nuclear and geothermal to drive down both the cost and the carbon footprint of electricity, as well as to electrify all the things — vehicles and so on.

Then in transportation, more generally, I think we need autonomy, not just in cars which has a hard regulatory path ahead — but also aircraft, which is technically easy, but also hard in terms of regulations. So we need that autonomy for not only cars but also drones and easy toll flying taxis and eventually airliners as well. We also need a lot of speed in transportation: faster airplanes, faster high-speed rail, and maybe even Hyperloop. Then commercial space, unlocking the next frontier.

I think if you did all of those things, that’s a pretty cool future to me, and that’s one where everyone automatically — because of the innovation — is going to have something like twice the amount of money, twice the amount of budget to spend.

Via Twenty20

They’re going to be able to get anywhere on the planet within four hours for 100 dollars, anywhere within the city in five minutes for two dollars. They’re going to live to 120 and not have that age-related frailty and illness. The housing is going to be amazing and cheap, and the environment’s going to do all right because we’ve unlocked clean energy. That, to me, is a great future and I think you do have to parcel it out that way and think about those four sectors.

As we wrap up, do you think this pandemic makes that kind of future more or less likely? I can go either way. I can certainly foresee a kind of deep pessimism affecting society — the belief that we just can’t do things, we can’t get control of this virus very fast — and it could have all these kind of follow-on effects — “we better not let immigrants in the country” and “we should stop trading” — really a kind of drawbridge-up mentality.

Or I can see us saying, “We can’t waste any time. We can’t waste time with bad regulations, we can’t waste time by not doing the kind of science research. We need to spend more on that and full speed ahead.” How do you think it plays out?

I think it’s a mixed bag. All of what you said rings true. I think one area that maybe where we could see some benefits is with regard to a lot of health regulation — making very visible the harms that our precautionary mentality on health regulation has caused. To be perfectly clear, the reason why we had a testing rollout mishap was because of the FDA and CDC trying to control the whole testing regime.

So, in part I’m seeing that. But in part, I think also there’s going to be a lot more interest in biotech and in understanding the biology of viruses, which can lead to medical breakthroughs as well. Probably, if there’s a benefit, it’s on the biotech side and maybe a little bit culturally making people a little less complacent.

But the performance by the government has been pretty bad, and it does make me worry about other disasters. I think on a scale of one to 10, this is a three in terms of how bad it could be. And so, if we get to something a lot worse, then it does make me worry.

My guest today has been Eli Dourado. Eli, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks for having me, Jim.

