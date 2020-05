Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 19:14 Hits: 11

More than 80 percent of public companies that received loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) have kept the money, according to an analysis by market research firm FactSquared.Sixty-eight companies — out of 424 that received $1.35...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/499386-overwhelming-majority-of-publicly-traded-firms-have-not-returned-small