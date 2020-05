Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 14:58 Hits: 5

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said Friday that he expects unemployment numbers to improve in June after 36 million people filed for unemployment since March. “I would expect that the turning point would be June,” Hassett told CNN...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499141-white-house-adviser-sees-unemployment-rate-improving-in-june