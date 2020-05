Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 15:55 Hits: 7

A group of senators on Friday rolled out a bipartisan bill to prevent Americans' coronavirus relief payments from being garnished by private debt collectors.The bill was introduced by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa),...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/499157-senators-offer-bill-to-prevent-relief-payments-from-being-seized-by-private